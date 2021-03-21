Cruz Azul 3-1 Atlas: see videos of the goals of Angulo and Cabecita Rodríguez | MX League

Blue Cross beat him 3-2 to Atlas at Aztec stadium by matchday 12 of Guard1anes 2021 of the MX League. Luis Romo was indomitable after giving two assists for the goals of Bryan angle Y Jonathan Rodriguez.

At this meeting the whole of the Noria it came from beating by the slightest difference Rayados from Monterrey, while Atlas had struck the blow by defeating Puebla for 1-0. On the other hand, despite today’s annotations, both teams showed a good level when defending and that the stopped balls are a differential for them.

In the first half who scored the first goal was Blue Cross that after a series of passes a center from Romo arrived so that Bryan angle score 1-0 with a header. However, Atlas achieved the tie after Santa Maria have scored on a corner kick.









The second part had a divided domain where both teams found spaces to do damage in rival areas. Despite this, Luis Romo appeared again to attend twice, with a long ball, so that Jonathan Rodriguez check the 2-1 and 3-1 after a great Uruguayan definition before the good starts of Camilo Vargas. On the other hand, minutes from the end Milton caraglio I note 3-2 from a penalty after a silly infraction by Shaggy to Rocha.









In this way, Blue Cross is leader with 38 points, while Atlas is sixth 18 units. On the other hand, on the next day, those of Reynoso face Juarez and those of Cocca to Tijuana.







