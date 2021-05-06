Pamper those closest to you with this delicious dessert that is super easy to prepare and with an exquisite combination of flavors.

Watch the video at the end of this recipe to see how it is prepared.

Crunchy apples and blueberries

Difficulty: EasyPortions

6

portions Preparation time

10

minutes Cooking time

30

minutesTotal time

40

minutes

Ingredients

4 green apples diced

1 cup of blueberries

½ cup of flour

½ cup rolled oats

¾ brown sugar

¾ tablespoon of nutmeg

¾ tablespoon ground cinnamon

⅓ of a stick of butter

Instructions

Add the apple and blueberries to a bowl, and mix well. In another bowl add the brown sugar, ground cinnamon, flour, oatmeal and butter. Mix well until the ingredients are well combined. In a baking dish, spread the butter well and add the fruit. Then add the dough mixture on top. Bake at 135 ° C (275 ° F) for 30 minutes. It serves.

Video

You can accompany with whipped cream or ice cream.

