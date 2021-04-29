Cruises will be able to return to sail from Florida starting in July

Cruise lines will be able to set sail again from Florida ports as of July, after more than a year of paralysis due to the pandemic, according to a letter sent to the companies by United States authorities stating their requirements.

The ships will be able to set sail as long as 98% of the crew and 95% of the passengers are vaccinated, according to the letter from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) sent to the companies on Wednesday night and obtained Thursday by AFP.

The CDC relaxed its requirements to navigate by stating that, if these vaccination requirements are met, it will not be necessary for the crew and passengers to take molecular tests for COVID-19, but only the rapid antigen test before boarding.

They also ask the cruise lines to present their plans to the ports “as soon as possible, to keep the passenger travel schedule in mid-July.”

The multi-billion dollar cruise industry, which employs thousands of people in Florida, is critical in this southeastern state that relies on tourism for its livelihood.

The news was welcomed by Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Caribbean, based in South Florida and considered the three largest cruise lines in the world.

Norwegian had announced on April 5 that it would require proof of vaccination for passengers and crew, in the hope that the CDC would lift the boating ban in July.

The company “is encouraged by the ongoing constructive dialogue that resulted in recent significant modifications to previously issued technical guidelines and the addition of vaccines,” a company spokesperson told AFP.

Royal Caribbean spokesman Jonathon Fishman said he was pleased that US federal authorities have addressed industry concerns “in a constructive way, taking into account recent advances in vaccines and medical science.”

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter, but said the company is in the process of reviewing it.

– “Reasonable protocols” –

The cruises were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a “no-sail order” to prevent the spread of covid-19, although numerous ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.

Some timidly restarted boating in Europe and other regions last year, but the US ban has remained in effect.

In an October “Conditional Shipping Order” updated in early April, the CDC laid out a roadmap for cruise ships operating in US waters to restart navigation.

In addition to vaccination, he imposed frequent covid-19 tests.

Shortly after, on April 8, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed a lawsuit against the federal government demanding the immediate restart of passenger cruises.

“Florida asks this court to set aside the illegal decisions of the CDC and rule that cruise ships are allowed to operate with reasonable security protocols,” the lawsuit says.

Last year, cruise lines faced enormous logistical difficulties in repatriating tens of thousands of crew members who had spent months without making landfall, when international borders were suddenly closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

There were protests on board and several suicides of crew members who jumped overboard or were found in their cabins.

The pandemic meant the cruise industry $ 48.3 billion in losses globally, Didier Arino, director of the Protourisme consultancy, told AFP in Paris this month.

“It is a sector that will not resume its normal activity until 2025,” said the expert.