BARCELONA (AP) – Passengers on a luxury cruise ship that travels the world since before the new coronavirus pandemic are finally nearing the conclusion of their journey after spending 15 weeks at sea.

The ship, Costa Deliziosa, goes to ports in Spain and Italy, two of the countries most devastated by the coronavirus.

Italian cruise company Costa Crociere reported Saturday that the Deliziosa ship, which set sail from Venice in early January with 1,831 passengers, has arrived in the western Mediterranean with no COVID-19 cases on board.

The Deliziosa cruise ship, almost 300 meters (1,000 feet) long, will disembark 168 passengers on Monday at the port of Barcelona, ​​the company said.

The Deliziosa will then travel to its final destination, Genoa, where it plans to disembark the remaining _Italian and other nationalities on Wednesday.

A company spokesperson noted that a passenger left the ship earlier in the week in Marsala, Sicily, for health reasons and came out negative on the COVID-19 test.

Spending weeks on board the cruise during the pandemic “was not a surreal experience, but incredible,” said passenger Carlos Paya, who lives in Valencia, Spain, and travels with his wife. He said they both have relatives in Spain.

“The news coming in from the country worried and distressed us a lot,” Paya added to The Associated Press on Saturday night in a text message. “For us it was a stroke of good luck to be where we were.”

“When we were walking in Perth (Australia), given the spread of the pandemic, and of course for those of us who have children in Spain, we would have preferred to return,” he explained. “On the other hand, other passengers wanted to stay on board due to their advanced age because they knew that the ship was a safe and protected place.”

The French authorities rejected Costa’s request that they allow him to disembark hundreds of passengers from France and other countries in Marseille.

“The health situation on board the ship, with 1,814 guests and 898 crew members, does not represent any public health problem and there is no case of COVID-19,” Costa said in a statement.

The Deliziosa was originally scheduled to disembark on April 26 in Venice. After the World Health Organization pandemic alert in March, the cruise ship, which had called for a port in Fremantle, Australia, was only able to land for technical reasons and to refuel, before returning to the Mediterranean.

Charlton reported from Paris. Wilson reported from Barcelona.