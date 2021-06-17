Cruise tourism returns to Quintana Roo

CANCÚN.

TAfter 15 months of inactivity in cruise tourism due to the covid-19 pandemic, Cozumel yesterday received the Adventure of the Seas vessel from the Royal Caribbean International company, with 688 passengers on board, given the protocols for this type of travel .

The ship, from the Bahamas, made port on the island of Cozumel around six in the morning. The government of Quintana Roo specified that previously the shipping company determined to divide the travelers into two groups: vaccinated and unvaccinated. 95% of the passengers are vaccinated with the complete scheme, while the unvaccinated, which are approximately 150 (under 12 years of age and people with some particular health condition) presented a negative PCR test of maximum 3 days prior to boarding. that both an antigen test were performed before boarding the ship and others scheduled during the voyage and when disembarking from the ship.

In a ceremony held to mark the expected arrival of the Adventure of the Seas, Alberto Muñoz, Vice President of Royal Caribbean International for Latin America and the Caribbean, said he was very excited to return to sail and visit Cozumel, since the cruise passengers who choose to make a travel through the Caribbean want to visit this beautiful Mexican port.

Upon arrival they have worked in close coordination with local businesses, tour operators, and shore excursion providers.

