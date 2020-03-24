Cruise ship with 42 passengers with flu symptoms sails off Chile

A Dutch-flagged cruise ship, with more than 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members on board, was sailing off the coast of Chile on Monday with 42 people with flu symptoms, after this country closed all its ports and borders due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The Holland America cruise ship Zaandam seeks to disembark its passengers as soon as possible as it heads for Fort Lauderdale, in Florida (eastern United States), through the Panama Canal.

The company of this cruise that left Buenos Aires on March 7 confirmed in a statement that 13 passengers and 29 crew reported symptoms similar to those of influenza. According to the son of a tourist couple, more than 100 passengers are French.

The company says they are following response protocols in coordination with the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But “since it’s flu season and COVID-19 tests are not available on board, it is difficult at this time to determine the cause of these numerous cases.”

The Zaandam South American route started in Buenos Aires and was originally scheduled to arrive on March 21 at the port of San Antonio, on the central coast of Chile (about 120 km west of Santiago).

However, due to the drastic decisions governments have made in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Holland America Line made the decision to suspend its global operations for 30 days and end all cruises that were sailing so that their guests would return to your countries ASAP.

“Despite previous confirmations that guests could disembark in Punta Arenas, southern Chile, to take flights, we were not allowed to do so. No one has been out of the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas,” the statement said.

Zaandam stopped at the port of Valparaíso on March 20 and 21 to stock up on food, fuel and medicine for sick passengers.

Chile had closed its borders by sky, sea and land on Wednesday, March 18, in fear of the expansion of coronavirus, which already has 746 cases and two deaths.

Gurvan Le Pavec, a Frenchman who claimed to be the son of a cruise ship couple and contacted ., explained that the “situation worsened on the ship.”

“A first case of coronavirus is suspected and this led to the confinement of all passengers in the cabins, the only contact (ndlr .: with the outside) being the meals placed before the door.”

“Since March 15, the ship has been off the coast of Chile without knowing where to go, trying various possibilities with no clear objective regarding the destination,” he added.