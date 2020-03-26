They will take sanitary measures to avoid the risk of infection among the population. The Puerto Vallarta International Health team will lead the operation.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) confirmed that the necessary sanitary measures will be taken to disembark passengers from cruise ships that are at sea and that are scheduled to arrive in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, but without putting the population at risk for the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

Through a statement, the federal agency explained that after the past March 19, 20 and 21, a special protocol was made for the proper disembarkation of passengers from the cruise ship MS Europa, in Puerto Vallarta, the Mexican government has said that the disembarkation of cruise ships is carried out strictly for humanitarian reasons without putting the population at risk.

For this reason, the SCT indicated that the pertinent sanitary and security measures will be taken, in accordance with municipal, state and federal protocols.

“The people who arrive in the boats will be checked and fumigated individually by the Puerto Vallarta International Health team before disembarking, to later transfer them to the local airport. ”

He explained that in order to avoid crowds within the airport, a special protocol will be established, which exempts the pass through counters and last waiting rooms, so that passengers enter the platform area.

Where at the foot of the plane, he added, a seat belt will be implemented airport and a final fumigation will be carried out by Sanidad Internacional. (Ntx)