SYDNEY (AP) – More than 100 Australian and New Zealand passengers traveling through Antarctica on the Greg Mortimer cruise ship, most of them infected with the new coronavirus, arrived Sunday morning in Melbourne on a flight from Uruguay.

The plane with 112 passengers, including 96 Australians, was immediately boarded by medical personnel wearing protective suits. Thirteen of the 16 New Zealanders transferred to a leased aircraft that would take them to their country.

The Aurora Expeditions company, operator of the cruise ship Greg Mortimer, confirmed this week that the coronavirus was detected in 128 of the 217 passengers. Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said two Australian passengers were still in intensive care at a hospital in Montevideo.

The ship was stranded in Uruguay more than two weeks after leaving Argentina on March 15 for a 16-day return trip to Antarctica.

“Those who need to go to the hospital will be taken and the rest of the passengers will be quarantined in hotels,” said the deputy director of public health for the state of Victoria, Dr. Annaliese van Diemen.

New Zealanders heading to their country will also be quarantined in hotels.

“Because COVID-19 was detected in large numbers of Greg Mortimer passengers, they are all treated as positive on COVID-19, as a precautionary measure,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesman.

In addition, the state of South Australia reported on Sunday the death, in an Adelaide hospital, of a 74-year-old man who contracted coronavirus on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

More than a dozen Ruby Princess passengers have died from the virus and more than 500 people are infected.

Australia has 57 deaths from coronavirus.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.