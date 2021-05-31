Cruella’s actor responds to negative reviews

Cruella – 93% is now available in theaters and on Disney Plus. The new live-action of the mouse company continues to attract everyone’s attention and the reviews have continued to be published, but not everyone has been kind to the film. Through a new interview with Insider, Paul Walter Hauser, the actor who plays Horace in the film, shares his thoughts on some of the negative reviews that have been posted. Even if Cruella does not have the approval of all, Hauser declares that the tape is great and that everyone should see it. Read on for all the details.

Emma Stone plays Estella (later Cruella) in this origin story for one of Disney’s most famous villains. Of course, in this film we do not know the root of her obsession with fur, however, we discover that her childhood and youth was not easy, transforming into a thief along with a couple of orphans that she met shortly after the death of her mother, Jasper and Horace. The three of them grow up and help each other in all kinds of scams, but Estella’s dreams are to be a famous fashion designer, and she has the genius for it.

But although the production of Cruella It was really ambitious and everywhere we see the details and luxury of its filmmakers, a particularly negative Vanity Fair review caught the attention of Paul walter hauser. The 34-year-old actor notes that critics misinterpreted the film and are wrong. Here his statements:

I just read that review, it was one of maybe six reviews that I read, and [el crítico Richard Lawson] he had a bit of fun being petty, playing his pun rather than dissecting the film. I felt like it was a cheap shot, so I defended my film. I think we made a great movie, it may not be for everyone, but it does a lot more good than bad.

In order to Walter Hauser it is really important that the viewer experiences Cruella for yourself and don’t be swayed by the few negatives that critics pointed out. The interpreter maintains that the film has more good than bad things, and that is where its great value lies. He also declares that it is not a daring film and that he does not seek to turn things around.

If you feel like you hated two things, but we did these five other things really well, then you can’t tell people not to watch the movie. That’s ridiculous. It’s like I’m telling you not to eat in a restaurant because I didn’t like toilet paper in the bathroom and my waiter wasn’t attractive. You’d ask, ‘Um, how was the chicken?’ So that’s my whole take on film criticism. People get irritated because it is a dark and daring movie: no, it is not. You are not watching the dogs turn into coats. It’s an action-adventure-crime-comedy movie with a lot of heart and if you don’t like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, you should probably take your pulse.

Some are preferring to see Cruella in cinemas while others do it from the comfort of their homes through Disney Plus, which group are you in? The ambitious live-action on the famous haute couture designer kicked off this weekend with just over US $ 26 million at its US box office, can it grant Disney a truly remarkable gross in the coming weeks? In addition to Emma Stone Y Paul walter hauserThe cast includes Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

