Cruella: The Soundtrack Here! – Music News

Cruella was released on May 21 and not only the theme and the twist they gave to the story left us in shock but also the wonderful soundtrack they gave to the film. We tell you all the details of Cruella’s Soundtrack here in Music News!

Cruella: Original Motion Picture Sountrack, that’s how you find the soundtrack of the movie of the same name. It was released on May 21, 2021 of course through Walt Disney Records.

The one who was hired and assigned for this special task of the Cruella film was none other than Nicholas Britell.

The songs, each of the songs and themes chosen for each scene were of great importance, in fact this gave it more empowerment than the scene itself transmitted to you, it was impossible not to leave this movie ecstatic. And it is excellently well done, they took care of every detail, every outfit, every performance, every gesture, and of course every match that the production made between the scenes, frames and music were simply ideal, the music perfectly complemented each part of the Cruella movie.

Now, what songs will you hear in this movie, sarcastic songs full of personal empowerment.

Call me Cruella – Florence and the MachineBloody Well Right – SupertrampWhisper Whisper – Bee GeesFive to One – The DoorsFeeling Good – Nina SimoneFire – Ohio PlayersWhole Lotta Love – Ike & Tina TurnerLivin´thing – Electric Light OrchestraShould Cold Crazy – QueenOne Way or Another – BlondieShould I Stay or Should I Go – The ClashI Love Paris – Georgia GibbsLove is like a Violin – Ken DoddI Wanna Be Your Dog – John McCreaCome Together – Ike & Tina Turner

You need more? The best movie of this year! It had to be said and it was said!