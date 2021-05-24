Cruella, the premiere of Disney + accused of being ‘anti Disney’ | Entertainment

Cruella already gets her first reactions and calls the film “dark” and “anti Disney”.

Within the upcoming Disney premieres, one that draws especially attention is Cruella, the film that will explore the origins of the 101 Dalmatian villain and that she will play Emma Stone, having its premiere on May 28, 2021 both in theaters and in the Disney Plus Premium service.

A little over a week after its launch, the specialized press has already been able to see the Cruella movie and its first reactions on social networks have not been long in coming, having generally quite positive evaluations, being described by some as a very “anti Disney” movie.

Here are some of the cruella prints collected on social networks.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3 – Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021

“It could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Daring, dark and wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfect as Cruella. Hair and makeup, production design and costume design are safe bets for Oscar nominations. Paul Walter Hauser is great and Winks the dog is adorable. Definitely not for kids, a very refreshing thing to see at Disney. Although I’m not entirely sure who Cruella is targeting, I know the movie will be cult. It stands out on its own. Same among all Disney live action movies so far. Cruella is the perfect combination of Batman Returns and The Devil Wears Prada. Did I mention the brutal soundtrack? How about the superb directing by Craig Gillespie? Who continues to show his range as a filmmaker and how each movie he makes feels tremendously different from the one before it. “

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w / amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It’s like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

“Cruella is a very funny movie with amazing costumes and an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thomson are exceptionally wicked and hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Plus Paul Walter Hauser steals all of its scenes, as he usually does. It is. like a The devil wears disney Prada “.

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w / amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It’s like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

“There are two queens in Cruella. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson shine and fight to see who is more wicked. Ridiculously entertaining, this story of my favorite Disney villain is a visual feast of ’70s London and haute couture. The movie is too long, but I raise my glass for it. “

Defining itself as “a story of punk aesthetics set in the early 80’s”, this new disney movie will place us in the 80s and will tell us the story of the character of Cruella de Vil before she became the infamous villain of the Disney classic, contemplating how from a very young age Cruella de Vil was already a psychopath obsessed with fashion and animal skins.

The film Cruella will hit theaters and on the Disney Plus Premium service on May 28, 2021. In the meantime, here we recommend some of the best Disney Plus movies in 2021 that you can watch right now.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.