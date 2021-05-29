‘Cruella’ Soundtrack – Songs, Artists and More

Grab your puppies and keep them close to you, because a certain Disney villain is coming for them. Cruella is set to premiere in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on May 28, and I gotta tell you — after watching the trailer, I’m pumped. Maybe it’s the story of a young woman becoming one of the most feared women in the Disney universe. Maybe it’s all the flamboyant clothes and steal-worthy heels, which, if I had more confidence in my heel-wearing ability, I’d be adding to cart right now. But what I think truly excites me is the music that accompanies Cruella de Vil as she goes on the ride to become the woman we all know … and maybe despise just a little.

Disney clearly had a vision for what the story needed out of its music, because the soundtrack is a who’s who of ’70s songs. So get yourselves a streaming device (we recommend Spotify or Apple Music) and be prepared to blast this playlist whenever you need a boost of confidence. Because if Cruella de Vil can be equal parts sinister and sexy with this music, chances are you can too.

1 “Call Me Cruella,” by Florence + the Machine

2 “Bloody Well Right,” by Supertramp

3 “Whisper Whisper,” by Bee Gees

4 “Five to One,” by The Doors

5 “Feeling Good,” by Nina Simone

6 “Fire,” by Ohio Players

7 “Whole Lotta Love,” by Ike & Tina Turner

8 “Livin ‘Thing,” by Electric Light Orchestra

9 “Stone Cold Crazy,” by Queen

10 “One Way or Another,” by Blondie

11 “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” by The Clash

12 “I Love Paris,” by Georgia Gibbs

13 “Love Is Like A Violin,” by Ken Dodd

14 “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” by John McCrea

15 “Come Together,” by Ike & Tina Turner

