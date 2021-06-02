‘Cruella’ raises the Spanish box office a bit with a somewhat disappointing premiere

Vaccines continue to arrive, authorities continue to relax their measures, and the incidence of the coronavirus appears to be slowly but surely decreasing. But Spanish cinemas do not go back, not even with the help of one of those Disney films that in the past would have been a guaranteed blockbuster. The total collection of the top 20 between May 28 and 30, 1.5 million euros, increases very little compared to recent weeks. Clearly, people really want to enjoy the good time outdoors.

‘Cruella’ has had a fairly modest premiere, considering that it is a Disney proposal in the style of ‘Maleficent’ and other live action films such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ or ‘Aladdin’. 666,244 euros in its first weekend is a disappointing figure, and we can no longer blame the pandemic. It does not help that the film is available on Disney +, and obviously we cannot know how many people have preferred that way to see it because streaming platforms keep the real data under lock and key.

Being a film that combines a family spirit with a hooligan tone and an attractive cast led by Emma Stone, ‘Cruella’ is very short raising 906 euros for each of its 735 screens throughout its first weekend. It is very far from not only other similar productions of the studio in the pre-pandemic era, but also from ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, currently the highest grossing film of the year in Spain, which grossed 1.5 and 1.2 million euros in its first two weeks. That showed that the right proposal can lead people to the movies, something that ‘Cruella’ has done halfway.

The second highest grossing film does not bring good data either. ‘Wake up the fury’, action thriller by Guy Ritchie with Jason Statham, has raised a paltry 175,274 euros. The TriPictures proposal has what it takes to function at the level of films such as ‘Small details’ or ‘Greenland: The Last Refuge’, thriller and action proposals that managed to attract audiences in the midst of the pandemic. But it hasn’t.

‘Spiral: Saw’, which premiered the previous week leading, falls to third place and loses 40% of the collection, to 166,477 euros. The normal thing in a film of these characteristics, which is not accompanied by criticism. Even so, it amasses 561,851 euros in total, which is not bad at all. Unfortunately for DeAPlaneta there are ‘Warren File: Forced by the devil’ (June 4) and ‘A quiet place 2’ (June 16), which are direct competition and will probably bury the ninety installment of ‘Saw’ in the billboard.

Another premiere manages to sneak into the top 5 with very little: ‘One of us’. The Universal drama raises 83,569 euros, achieving a very low average of 408 euros per cinema. Not even this proposal focused on the adult public manages to stand out, which shows that the routing of theaters is generalized and does not know of targets.

Disney closes the top 5 with ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, which continues to experience its unexpected resurgence at the box office in its 13th week. Nor is it spectacular data, but it adds 66,753 euros to a total of 1.7 million. It is actually a very improvable collection for an animated film of the house of the mouse, and the streaming factor must be taken into account again. Still, the lack of a familiar competitor until the end of June, when ‘Spirit – Indomitable’ is released, almost guarantees good maintenance for a few more weeks.

We’ll see if the terror works

While ‘A quiet place 2’ achieves impressive numbers internationally, in Spain we have to wait until June 16 to see if the Spanish public has the same desire to shut up again in a movie theater.

However, this Friday comes another title with potential: ‘Warren File: Forced by the devil’. Under normal conditions this would be a blockbuster: the two previous installments raised 6 million each in our country. But we are living a bleak moment, so we will find a song in the teeth with which it manages to exceed one million euros at its premiere. If only.

Other less commercial titles but with possibilities are the comedies’ Gaza mon amour ‘, and’ My God, the children are back! ‘, The action movie’ Shorta. The weight of the law ‘or the drama with Sigourney Weaver’ Dreams of a writer in New York ‘. May luck be with you.