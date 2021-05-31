‘Cruella’ Paul Walter Hauser responds to criticism that it is “too dark”

Paul Walter Hauser plays Horace in ‘Cruella’, one of Emma Stone’s friends and allies. The adaptation investigates the origin of the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’ in the middle of the punk revolution, so it was to be expected that the tone was not as “family-friendly” as in the Disney original, nor in the subsequent live-action adaptation ‘101 Dalmatians: More alive than ever!’.

Its premiere has raised the applause of several critics for its avant-garde twist and for giving the character that scathing depth. Many others have put the focus of criticism on his age rating. Some believe that this squalor that surrounds the character is not suitable for the eyes of children. Furthermore, it is alleged that the topics they cover may not be suitable for younger viewers.

The one who plays Horace, Hauser, responded forcefully to these criticisms in a chat with Insider. “I think it’s a great movie, maybe not for everyone, but it has many more good things than bad“.

Critics somewhat “fussy”

In the interview he referred to a particular critic who pointed out several strengths of the film but decided to stick with the bad: “If you hated two things but we did these five other things very well, you can’t tell people not to see the movie. It’s ridiculous. It’s as if I told you not to eat in a restaurant because I didn’t like the toilet paper. “

In turn, he responded to those who criticized the film for its tone and theme: “It bothers people because it is a dark and provocative movie: no, it is not. You are not watching the dogs turn into coats. It is an action, adventure, crime and comedy film with a lot of heart. And if you don’t like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, you should still take your pulse. “

Disney has already tried to bring another villain closer to the plane of the good guys with ‘Maleficent’, the adaptation of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ starring Angelina Jolie and focused on the protagonist’s origins. As with the premiere of ‘Cruella’, in 2014 it also sparked the debate on whether all Disney antagonists must have had their murderous instincts and their thirst for evil justified. Perhaps they do not need to live any traumatic experience, because ultimately some characters are, and will continue to be, the bad guys in the movie.