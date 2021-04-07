Cruella: new trailer explains the protagonist’s obsession with Dalmatians – Tomatazos

If you’ve always wondered how Cruella de Vil became the ruthless villain we met in 101 Dalmatians – 98%, you’re in luck. Cruella, the next Disney movie with Emma Stone, is a prequel to the animated classic that will precisely answer that question. In the most recent trailer for the film, it is revealed where this character’s obsession with this breed of dog comes from.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella is set in the 1970s, in London that is experiencing the punk rock scene. It is there that Estella (Stone), a young passionate about fashion, becomes friends with two thieves to achieve their plans to impress and replace Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a designer who realizes her talent and with whom a troubled rivalry begins.

For the first time, in this preview, we see the protagonist steal three Dalmatian dogs. The reason: they are the pets of Von Hellman, the woman he seems to have to face and who he tries to win in the field of fashion design. We know this when she confronts the young protagonist about her dresses and, also, when Cruella appears in an extravagant outfit that changes when interacting with the flames.

As you surely remember, Cruella de Vil has been played previously, in the live-action films of the same saga, by Glenn Close. In those films, the designer’s obsession with dogs responds only to her interest in making herself a white coat with black spots. In the second movie, 102 Dalmatians, It is revealed that after her first encounter with the owners of the dogs, she is mentally damaged and, apparently, manages to rehabilitate herself.

As happened with Maleficent – 50%, and the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – 40%, it seems that Disney will try to give a twist to the popular villain of its animated classics. In the tradition that started the novel and the musical Wicked, it will be explained to us in Cruella what is it that leads the promising young woman to become a nefarious person who has no interest in animal life other than her own vanity.

This will also be the second role in which we see Stone go from being an innocent young woman to a ruthless woman who cares for nothing but herself. The first would have been her participation as Abigail, the young maid of Queen Anne of England in the drama The Favorite – 100%, by Yorgos Lanthimos, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, just two years after winning one for Best Actress for La La Land: A Love Story – 92%.

Cruella will hit theaters on May 28 in the United States, and although there is still no specific date for Latin America. It is known that it will also be another company title that, like Raya and The Last Dragon – 97% can be rented on Disney Plus through Premier Access. That is, it will have an additional cost to the subscription for those who want to see it from the comfort of their home as soon as it is available.

