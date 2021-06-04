Cruella: Mexican company participated in the dressing room – Tomatazos

Disney is hitting big numbers with Cruella – 93%, his most recent live-action that presents the story of one of the most important villains in entertainment. It is clear that one of the most outstanding aspects of the film is the clothes, especially the one used by the protagonist; the department dedicated to costume making did a spectacular job and is recognized. But those responsible for creating the outfits were not only British and American. Through El Heraldo de México, it is reported that Disney also requested the help of the Mexican workshop Impacto.

The new Disney film presents the story of Estella (later known as Cruella), a young woman with an incredible talent for fashion design whose dreams go beyond being a simple thief and con artist. When she gets a job at Baroness Von Hellman’s fashion house, Estella stands out from the start and quickly becomes the leader’s right-hand man. But the intrigues and mysteries unleash a war between the two women, a confrontation in which the best dressed wins, and Cruella has a great advantage over Hellman with her fascinating and original dresses.

In addition to having the talent of Jenny beavan as a star designer of Cruella, and who has also worked as a confectioner in Mad Max: Furia En El Camino – 97%, An Indiscrete Romance – 100% and The King’s Speech – 94%, the film requested the help of Latin American companies to create the designs. According to its official website, Impacto was founded in 2012 in San Cristóbal de las Casas and focuses on the work of indigenous communities or vulnerable areas; The association strives to combat the gap that exists with respect to marginalized communities in Mexico. Here is a fragment of his work:

We work hand in hand with indigenous artisan women and young men coffee producers, using the principles of social enterprise and the value chain to generate economic autonomy. Gradually but steadily, we grew, expanding our collaboration with groups of women moringa producers in Veracruz and Yucatán. Subsequently, we proposed to contribute to the reduction of the educational lag and the digital divide through education and communication processes with young indigenous women and men.

Disney likely presented with Cruella his best live-action yet. Emma Stone is an actress brimming with talent and for this film she delivered a very compelling villain from the classic Disney era, reinterpreted with the ideas of more recent times. Although the studio has not confirmed a sequel, it is clear that the ending of the film leaves room for many adventures in the company of the famous designer. In addition, in the post-credits scene we see the tender delivery of Perdita and Pongo to Roger and Anita Darling, respectively, the famous Dalmatians from the animated and live-action films of 1996 and 2000.

2020 was a very crazy year for the world’s cinema and television, especially for the United States, a country that has one of the largest and richest industries on the planet. His films and series are seen in many territories, generating countless comments and trends on social networks, as well as incredible profits for the studios in charge of translating the ideas in front of the camera. Despite the bad streak brought by the pandemic, Disney has had the ability to carry out its latest products thanks to its streaming platform and the staggered distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. Will we see Cruella position yourself as a studio blockbuster?

