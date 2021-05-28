‘Cruella’, ‘Logan’, ‘Biomutant’, ‘Kamen Rider’ and much more

It is impossible to be more cool than this weekend: from the cool villainy of ‘Cruella’ to the heavily armed rodents of ‘Biomutant’, passing through the old ‘Logan’ or the explorers of underground graveyards. It’s a busy weekend, and these are our 13 reasons to stay home enjoying the best books, series, movies, video games and comics.

‘Cruella’

She has been compared to ‘Maleficent’ for taking a classic Disney villain and turning her into something of an antihero with a story of redemption behind her. The truth is this version of Cruella de Vil’s origins seems to exhibit (like the original ‘101 Dalmatians’) considerable bad drool, an overwhelming presence on the part of Emma Stone and a very attractive setting in the London of the punk explosion.

Available in cinemas and Disney + in premium format.

‘Logan’

Little by little, all the Marvel hero films are landing on Disney + … including those that until very recently were banned for being the property of Fox. Now that mutants and the MCU can be understood, it’s the turn of one of the best superhero movies of recent times., and certainly the best with X-Men on board. ‘Logan’ is a violent, twilight, super-powered drama in which a Wolverine with much to regret protects a girl who reminds him too much of himself.

‘Panic’

A new series of youth intrigue kicks off in ‘Panic’ following the codes of lethal contests / domestic dystopias / mysteries in closed environments that we already know well, but of which we do not get tired. This time, we are in a town where a group of boys compete in a very dangerous test contest to earn the right to leave town and lead a normal life.

‘Daft Punk Unchained’

The announcement of the French duo Daft Punk that they were hanging the helmets puts an end to an impeccable trajectory within electronic music, influential and coherent as few. This documentary delves into the personalities under the masks, with a host of special guests revealing the keys to their highly personal and retro-futuristic sound.

Available at Movistar +

‘Lucifer’ S5 part 2

Concludes the fifth season of ‘Lucifer’, the spin-off of the original ‘Sandman’ comics that Netflix has divided into two parts. It is the penultimate of the series, as the platform has already announced that the sixth will definitely be the final. In this new installment, with a character that promises (how could it be otherwise) to become a considerable pain in the belly for our antihero: God.

‘Song of Horror’

A Spanish horror game funded by Kickstarter, which appeared a couple of years ago for PC, and is now landing on consoles. Once praised for its extraordinary atmosphere and how well it recreates the classics of the genre, Protocol Games injected it with a unique incentive: the Presence, a creature that adapts to the way the players act, preventing two games from being the same. Originally edited in episodes, this new version compiles them all.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One

‘Biomutant’

Action and role in a post-apocalyptic open world where we will give life to a mutant and bionic raccoon expert in advanced combat techniques. The best: the mixture of approaches to action, with the possibility of resorting to melee, firearms and powers derived from the mutant condition of our hero.

Available for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One

‘Company of Heroes 2’ free

One of the best strategy games set in WWII is available for free on Steam throughout the weekend. You just have to claim it in your account and it will be yours permanently. Includes the standalone Ardennes Assault expansion, that is, plenty of old-fashioned strategic battles with multi-award-winning and well-deserved gameplay.

‘Super Bomberman R Online’

After a year as a Stadia exclusive, this free-to-play that allows game for 64 simultaneous players becomes multiplatform for players of all kinds to face in one of the most accessible and fun competitive multiplayer in video game history. True to its original essence, but with opponents from all over the world.

Free-to-play now available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series and Switch

‘Homine Ex Machina’ (Carlos Sisi)

One of our most popular authors of fantasy literature, author of sagas such as ‘The Walkers’ or ‘Rojo’, where he reformulated myths of the genre such as zombies or vampires, now faces a basic trope of science fiction: the artificial intelligences. Here we are introduced to Conclave, an AI that has created the androids Adam, who help humans in all kinds of tasks. This AI will find its way into a successful video game in which players have gone to war with digital avatars.

Homine ex machina (Carlos Sisí Library)

‘Cemetery. The hidden cemeteries of Madrid and Barcelona ‘

The number 3 of the essential magazine of monographs ‘Agent Provocador’ this time focuses on taking a tour (with detailed maps) through Madrid and Barcelona and their underground cemeteries. Because the two capitals stand on ancient medieval, Jewish or Muslim cemeteries that stood intact until very recently. A fascinating journey through the unknown history of the two great cities.

CAMPOSANTO: GUIDE TO HIDDEN CEMETERIES IN MADRID AND BARCELONA (VARIOUS)

‘Kamen Rider’ (Ishinomori Shotaro)

An absolutely historical manga (the ‘Power Rangers’ style was born here), for once after the television series of the early seventies, but written and drawn by the creator of the series himself. In an apocalyptic future a motorcycle racer on the run from the Shocker organization, which is creating brainless cyborgs. With his brain intact, but with the same powers as his enemies thanks to the mutation from which he fled, he will face Shocker with his trusty motorcycle and his grasshopper helmet.

‘The art of Lee Bermejo – Dark places’

After two decades in DC Comics, Lee Bermejo has become one of the defining artists of the publisher’s most realistic and aggressive style. His Batman and his Joker have become canonical, and his career there is thoroughly reviewed in this luxurious picture book that visits the most popular renditions he has made of the house masked men.

The Art Of Lee Bermejo – Dark Places