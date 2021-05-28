‘Cruella’: Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser explain why Jasper and Horace couldn’t be “too bad”

‘Cruella’ is very Emma Stone and Emma Thompson immersed in their duel of divas, but the truth is that they are tremendously well surrounded. There we have an always excellent Mark Strong in the shoes of the Baroness’s right hand, to the absolute surprise of this new Disney movie, John McCrea as Artie and, of course, the third in contention as far as ambitious female characters are concerned: Anita Darling, a woman who “empathizes” with the “ambition and passion” of both Cruella and the Baroness, but that, as Kirby Howell-Baptiste well affirms, “it needs to be shown to the world in a very different way, much more harmless”.

This is how this interpreter presents her version of a character we saw in a very different role in ‘101 Dalmatians’, and who is now trapped between two forces in the fashion world whose objective is to monopolize covers and headlines, all those that are born from the typing of this journalist who is as focused on her career as the two divas who do not stop looking for a house. Howell-Baptiste is delighted with this, assuring that “the best thing about the female characters of ‘Cruella’ is that their motivation, their passion, has nothing to do with any man. I think this is a very interesting and rebellious way of focus the story. Having three women with their own plots and motivations, who do not come from following any man or what no man thinks of them, is liberating“.

In addition, for this actress, the film has the undeniable attraction of hiding winks for those who remember previous versions, something that shines especially “when you see Emma driving and it’s the classic Cruella de Vil, when his nose almost touches the steering wheel and his shoulders are stiff … I think it is something very nice for the spectators. If you’ve never seen it, it’s very iconic, but if you’ve seen it and remember it, it’s the perfect icing on the cake. ” Like that post-credits scene posed for the most die-hard fans to exclaim ‘oooooh’.

* Beware SPOILERS *

Anita and Roger receive a more than special gift from Cruella in a short scene that finally unites the characters of Howell-Baptiste and Kayvan Novak (Roger) …

Is it just a tribute or does it mean that we will see a new version of ‘101 Dalmatians’?

“That is open to the interpretation of each one. This is how I felt when I shot that scene, because I didn’t know where it would fit, and when i left i thought ‘oh this is a very adorable way to let the viewers choose their own adventure’“.

* END spoilers *

A Jasper and Horace, “bad but not so bad”

Completing the secondary team we find Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser in the shoes of Jasper and Horace, two characters that no longer have much to do with their respective animated versions. And here they have gone from being Cruella’s “henchmen” to becoming her family. and what keeps this villain down to earth. “I think our characters are able to anchor it to reality. Jasper, above all, is able to bring it back when he’s flying too close to the sun. That’s what true friends do in real life: they put your feet on the ground and make sense of things when you’ve gotten carried away by this or that.. I think their relationship works really well in the movie, “says Hauser.

Thus this peculiar duet, Cruella’s anchor, has had to embrace the grays, and veer in a less evil and a little more endearing direction. “We’ve made them less bad because Joel and I are adorable,” Hauser jokes. “They can’t be too bad because you have to have fun with them too, and put yourself on their side in some way, is that otherwise you would not enjoy the movie, you would be waiting to be caught “, confirms for his part Fry.

These not so bad baddies and Anita Daaaaaarling, as the Baroness would say, They are waiting for you at the cinema and at Disney + starting this Friday, May 28.