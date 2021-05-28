Cruella is now available in theaters and Disney Plus and the public reacts

Making reboots and live action versions of their classics has already become a habit for Disney, and although for some of the fans of their films it is exciting to find the “real” version of their favorite characters, there are those who have not stopped considering which is unnecessary and the company has even been singled out for lacking new ideas and recycling old ones. To tell the truth, it is no longer a question of not having ideas, but of giving a twist to its well-known characters perhaps to have a guaranteed box office.

Disney’s passage through live-action has not always had the best of responses; such was the case of The Lion King – 40% and Dumbo – 47%, without neglecting one of the most significant villains played by Angelina Jolie: Maleficent – 50%. In the case of the latter, one of her great mistakes was to break with the essence of the protagonist in order to give her a touch of goodness by romanticizing her suffering and evil.

When it was announced that the company would prepare something similar with Cruella de Vil, a character created in 1956 by Dodie Smith for his novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and adapted by Walt Disney for the big screen in 101 Dalmatians – 98%, few people were She showed confidence in the project with the fear that she would fall into the same mistake. However, the film has managed to impress critics and now audiences.

Cruella – 93% tell the origin story of a villain who accepts her madness and evil without pretending to be a good person, shows her motivations and sets out a definite path with small nods to the 1961 film. Although the interpretation of Emma Stone in the title role, the character development has also been acclaimed, as well as her relationship with those around her.

It must be remembered that in 1996 the first live action arose in which Glenn Close immortalized the extravagant fashion designer, although it was only a portrait of the same thing that was seen in the animated version and what was already known about her and her henchmen Gaspar and Horacio. On Cruella Craig Gillespie’s character gets a bonus by introducing an ambitious young woman with a punk twist and a revolutionary style.

Now that the film is available in theaters and in the Disney Plus Premier Access, fans of the character are delighted with Stone’s interpretation and they have not been waiting for the comments where it is ensured that the film turns out much better than most expected. Below, you can read some of the reactions that have come out on social networks, where many consider it the best live action that the house of the mouse has offered.

#Cruella is totally different from previous Disney live-action. It is also the best. It is the darkest movie of all and with a super ironic tone that hits it a lot. Emma Stone is SPECTACULAR. The costumes and photography are Oscar-worthy. I loved it. pic.twitter.com/gvWUgHXm9T – vic 💛💛 (@folklorerush_) May 27, 2021

I’m in love with Emma Stone as #Cruella could see her in loop hahahaha ❤😫 pic.twitter.com/UKW8ZeYy2y – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@ GabyMeza8) May 27, 2021

The best Disney live action? Yes. And the most risky. #Cruella is a treat, full of black humor, great performances by two queens like Stone and Thompson and a great soundtrack that seems to be the common thread of the story. The post credits scene is amazing. Fan 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/xn9aND6qKx – Iván Romero (@Chivancillo) May 28, 2021

I loved #Cruella the performances of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson were incredible, plus the costumes and the winks to 101 Dalmatians wow and because you asked a lot, cosplay is coming soon haha ​​🐶 ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/uNccCNvmzH – Capa͛ Invisible ⚯͛ (@capa_invisible) May 28, 2021

Today I remembered why I love you so much Emma Stone 🖤🤍 # Cruella pic.twitter.com/ps3Jqt4mfo – Edward🤠 (@eduardoavelarc) May 28, 2021

