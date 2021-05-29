‘Cruella’ has a post-credits scene and is a lovely nod to ‘101 Dalmatians’

Beware SPOILER!

‘Cruella’ has several endearing winks that take us back to its animated predecessor. That moment when Horace tells Jasper that he sometimes gets the feeling that dogs resemble their owners, while joking about his resemblance to Wink, or the great and crazy getaway at full speed in which we see Emma Stone grabbing the wheel with the same energy as Glenn Close’s Cruella and ‘101 Dalmatians’ … But none of those moments beats the cuteness of the post-credits scene.

And it is that glued to the end of the opening credits we find a brief scene the kind that threatens to connect everything, something to which each and every one of the mouse house proposals now seem to aspire. Marvel is one of the greatest exponents in that sense, but there we also have ‘Star Wars’ … The fact is that in this factory everything has to be tied and well tied. At least that’s what that cute moment would imply, starring Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kayvan Novak as Anita and Roger in what could well be the start of a new version of ‘101 Dalmatians’ in real action.

Pure delight for the fans

Roger goes about composing, calmly, an image that is appreciated if one thinks about the health of this man because the Baroness gives him nothing but displeasure. The doorbell rings, and her door opens and so does Anita’s. Each one receives a precious gift from Cruella: Pongo and Perdita as puppies, two Dalmatians born of one of those three beasts that the Baroness controlled, but who ended up under the wing of the new queen of the London fashion scene. Then the last shot of said short scene delights us with the song that Roger composes about “Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil, it’s all a horror, Cruella de Vil … Goose bumps will make you Cruella, Cruella … The spider lady could well be, from a circus or from a vaudeville … “

Will Disney bet on ignoring ‘101 Dalmatians: More alive than ever!’ and go for a reboot? Howell-Baptiste has reacted to this possibility in statements to eCartelera.com. We leave you the complete interview below: