‘Cruella’: Disney would already be developing the sequel that would again feature Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara

A week has ‘Cruella’ in theaters and Disney +, but for the house of the mouse it seems that no more is needed. At least as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, North American media that ensures that Disney is already preparing a second installment focused on this villain played by Emma Stone. This sequel would already be taking its first steps in the factory with the help of Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara that they would repeat as director and screenwriter respectively.

All this would come from what Disney already considers a successful simultaneous premiere, and that is that ‘Cruella’ debuted on May 28 in theaters and on Disney + (with Premium Access), a launch that for now has resulted in a collection of 48.5 million dollars worldwide. This figure would not explain too much the enthusiasm of the aforementioned study (especially when compared to the more than 90 million accumulated by ‘A Quiet Place 2’, a sequel released the same day), so the key is probably hidden in the economic profitability that the tape is generating in the company’s streaming platform.

Hitting “hard”

THR picks up the statements of the statement released by a Disney spokesperson stating that they are “very pleased with the box office success of ‘Cruella’ coupled with the strong run of the film on Disney + to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% viewership score on Rotten Tomatoes plus A across all CinemaScore demographics during opening weekend, making it one of the most popular of our live-action versions. While the audience continues to enjoy the film, we look forward to a long haul“.