‘Cruella’: Disney launches a clothing line without consulting or crediting its costume designer

Two-time Oscar winner for Best Costume Design Jenny Beavan has been more than enthusiastic during the promotion of ‘Cruella’, Disney’s new live action film headed by Emma Stone, and her most recent work. But now the experience has been clouded by a very ugly movement starring the house of the mouse. Besides, Beavan found out by chance, thanks to the photo sent by a friend, an image that this costume designer claims to have felt “horrified”.

“I was like horrified,” says this creator in statements to Variety, a medium that reports that the aforementioned study has decided launch a movie-inspired clothing line without consulting or crediting Beavan, something that has not only saddened this member of the team of the film co-starring Emma Thompson, but has also made the Costume Designers Union (CDG) tremendously nails, who is up to the last hair to see how things of this style happen. “You basically give them your life when you sign,” Beavan says as the CDG calls the practice “unfair.” “Historically, this is a big problem for our members and for all costume designers,” says CDG Director of Communications Anna Wyckoff. “Because, as everyone knows, a design has a long life after the project, in merchandise, toys and Halloween costumes. Therefore, there are many opportunities for the models to be used in a complementary way with marketing “, something that at the moment is not having a positive impact on creatives, quite the opposite.

In this specific case, Beavan recalls that during the production of ‘Cruella’, there was talk of working with Disney to launch products from Target and Singer, or a fashion collection. But when production ended, the pandemic hit and, of course, Beavan had more important things to worry about, as if he would go back to work. “Since I’m 70 years old, I thought I wouldn’t have insurance. And a lot of producers said, ‘You know, we may not be able to make movies again.’“So the months passed and Beavan never heard anything about it again. Even the photo of her friend, image showing an official collaboration between Disney and ‘Rag & Bone’.

It is not an isolated case

Of course Beavan is not alone. In the same article, Variety quotes Mona May, a costume designer for films like ‘Out of the Wave’ or ‘Enchanted: Giselle’s Story’ which also recalls several very negative experiences. May specifically cites, for example, the princess dress she created for Amy Adams’ character it ended up being copied “by finger” for children’s costumes, which included even the butterfly on the chest, as this creative adds. “It is a very old study system in the sense that we basically sign our lives when a contract is closed, and there is no way around it.”