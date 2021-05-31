Cruella: director confesses what he felt when his film was compared to Joker

Cruella – 93% is now available in theaters and on streaming for Emma Stone fans and those who look forward to each Disney live-action with excitement. The trailer for the film was published several weeks ago and since then comments about his resemblance to Joker have not been long in coming – 91%, the film with Joaquin Phoenix that in 2019 caused a sensation among fans of cinema inspired by comics. During a new interview with Comic Book Movie, director Craig Gillespie spoke about his film’s comparisons to that of Batman’s greatest enemy, which also happened to be one of the highest grossing in 2019.

Just like Maleficent – 50% a few years ago, Cruella is a source film for the famous 101 Dalmatian villain. The story focuses on Estella, a young woman with extraordinary fashion design skills whose life has become difficult since the death of her mother. But when Baroness Von Helmann discovers her talent, she lures her into her haute couture empire and exploits her designs to shameless levels. Estella discovers that the baroness keeps a very dark secret and begins a campaign against her in which she develops the personality of Cruella, a lover of performance, fabulous outfits and an irreverent and somewhat hostile attitude.

Although the film has clear similarities with The Devil Wears Fashion – 75%, there were not a few who also compared it with Joker due to the quirky appearance of the protagonist and her rebellious attitude. Graig Gillespie He is honored by the comments but also points out that his film is completely different from what Joker represents.

I loved Joker, they did an amazing job on it, so I was happy for the comparison, but I knew it’s so drastically different from that in terms of tone. There were some people who said to me, ‘Does that worry you?’ And I thought that as soon as the movie comes out, people will see that it is their own thing and that it is not the worst thing in the world to be compared to Joker, but I was a bit surprised how much it became fashionable.

Once seen Cruella we will discover that in reality he does not look like Joker, except for the dark appearance that both protagonists maintain; Own Gillespie He mentions it in the same interview: “There were some dark things and obviously I felt there was a yearning on the part of the audience.” While Joker It is a film that exposes problems on a systemic or mental health level (from its comfortable capitalist seat with more than a billion dollars raised), Cruella It is also exhibited as a money machine but of a family style, very willing to validate the speeches and opinions of its audience. The Disney film is shaping up to be one of the highest-grossing hits of the next few weeks and Emma Stone adds another great triumph to her career, this time as the star of the mouse company.

The Walt Disney Company will go ahead with its live-action films. It’s worth wondering if the studio will dedicate any other source films to its most popular villains; go they have acquired excellent popularity among fans, especially Ursula, the sea witch from The Little Mermaid – 92% who have even gone on to become a feminist icon. And precisely The little Mermaid is Disney’s next live-action, an ambitious production that will include several famous actors in its cast. Although the film caused controversy due to the actress chosen for the star role, many users of social networks are eager to see the Disney product that will surely be very different from the 1989 version.

The live-action of The little Mermaid It does not have a release date yet, but its filming will begin very soon.

