Cruella: designer accuses Disney of bad practices with the licenses of her dresses

Cruella – 93% continues to be a hit at the box office and on the Disney Plus platform. Emma Stone looked absolutely fabulous in the sheer number of outfits she wore to shape and make sense of one of the entertainment industry’s most famous villains. But it seems that not everything was good for some members of the production. Jenny beavan, designer of all the clothes in the film, accuses Disney of bad practices with the licenses of their creations. He reveals that the company is doing business with his designs and was not notified at any time.

Along the Cruella we can observe the wonderful clothes used by the protagonist, from her childhood and rebellious days, to her youth, in which she opted for an elegant and distinguished style. At first called Estella, the star character always knew that her future would be fashion design, and during development we noticed that she has a keen genius for creating all kinds of garments. In real life, Cruella’s wonderful dresses were born in the mind of Jenny beavan, who is now unhappy with the actions taken by Disney and which she learned about from a friend.

Beavan, who has been nominated several times for an Oscar for her designs and is currently working on the outfits of the Mad Max spin-off: Fury On The Road – 97% made some important statements for Variety, noting that a close friend sent them several Instagram posts, specifically from the New York clothing line Rag & Bone, in which they promote new garments inspired by Cruella; but Disney never told Jenny that they would use their creations to do business with other brands: “I was a bit horrified. The thing about Cruella is that you have a movie about fashion, about two fashion designers. The whole story is that they almost had a war using fashion. So it’s disrespectful to launch fashion lines. “

Other top designers commented to Variety about the bad practices companies practice on their creations, for example, Mona May, who worked on the iconic costume designs seen in Ni Idea – 81% and Enchanted – 93%, but who never received any compensation for their work beyond the pay to design them:

It was really shocking that she wasn’t involved at all and had no compensation for something so great. It is such an old system in the sense that we basically throw away our life when we sign a contract, and there is no way around it.

Salvador Perez Jr., costume designer and president of the CDG, released some ravenous words on the subject:

As costume designers, our work has a life beyond the screen. Our work is reproduced for toys, costumes, fashion collections, and more. Not only are we not allowed to participate in the profits made from the commercialization, but we are not even credited for our work on the original designs.

It is clear that there are severe conflicts between companies and the costume designers they hire. Salvador insists that people with his trade deserve better compensation for the enormous effort they make in giving an image to the characters in a story, an image that remains etched in the minds of viewers and forever leaves its mark on Hollywood.

Producers, directors, musicians, actors and even the first [asistentes de dirección] they get a percentage of the earnings from their work. Costume designers who help generate additional income from productions deserve to be compensated for the additional income earned. They hired us to design the costumes for the show. Not the merchandising.

