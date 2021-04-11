‘Cruella’ debuts new and evil trailer for Disney

‘Cruella‘releases new trailer.’Cruella‘The new Joker?’Cruella‘will premiere on May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through Premium Access at an additional cost.

“Don’t worry, a lot of bad things are going to happen,” warns this new trailer for ‘Cruella‘, desperate to remind us that you see it coming and you think it is the devil but, when you arrive, you will have to admit that you are in great error, because you already see that Cruella is much worse than Satan.

‘101 Dalmatians‘(Wolfgang Reitherman, Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, 1961) has not stopped giving Disney joy, especially when it focuses on its powerful villain. Glenn Close was in charge of embodying Cruella de Vil in ‘101 Dalmatians. More alive than ever!‘(Stephen Herek, 1996) and its sequel,’102 dalmatians‘(Kevin Lima, 2000), versions produced just over a decade before the fever for live-action adaptations of these classics began.

With the release schedule peppered with meaty versions of old 2D drawings, we must prepare for a new fur coat lover’s foray into ‘Cruella‘(Craig Gillespie, 2021), a story that promises to show us the transformation into “the spider lady” of a character who this time will give life Emma Stone and that will be accompanied by Emma thompson, Paul walter hauser Y Mark Strong.

“Set in the London of the 70s in the middle of the punk rock revolution, it tells the story of a young con artist named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs,” explains the official synopsis. “She befriends two young thieves who are fascinated by her desire for adventure and, together, they will build their own lives on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s style for fashion reaches the ears of Baroness Von Hellman, a legend from fashion, but their relationship brings to light certain events that will make Estella choose her evil side and become a vengeful Cruella. “

‘Cruella‘ It is directed by Craig gillespie (‘Yo, Tonya’) from a script by Dana Fox Y Tony McNamara, with history of Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly marcel Y Steve Zissis. The costume designer Jenny beavan, winner of two Oscars for her work on ‘A room with a view‘(James Ivory, 1985) and’Mad Max: Fury Road‘(George Miller, 2015), has been in charge of creating the dazzling costumes for the film.

She is not human, I do not know what she will be, and what a ferocious beast must be caged. The world would be much happier without that Cruella de Vil but, just in case, Disney will premiere ‘Cruella” on May 28, simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through Premium Access at an additional cost.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Disney

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io