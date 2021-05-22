Cruella: Cast and director discuss possible sequels, including a remake of 101 Dalmatians – Tomatazos

Cruella opens next week. Unlike most live-action remakes of Disney animated classics, this movie is a prequel to the original, 101 Dalmatians – 98%. A little Joker – 91%, their intention is to tell the origin story of the villain from the original film. In fact, so far it has earned several comparisons with the DC villain movie. The closest thing Disney had so far was Maleficent – 50%, only this is a remake, but telling the same story from the villain’s perspective.

One question that more than one person has had is: What is in store for the characters in the film? More than one person would like to know if Disney is going to make more Cruella movies or if the next step is going to be a remake. It is a valid question whose answer we will not know for sure until after the film has been released and Disney considered that it performed as it should.

That said, we do know that some actors and the director might agree to continue the story. Craig Gillespie, the director, Joel Fry (Jasper), Paul Walter Hauser (Horace), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Anita) gave an interview for Comic Book. For those who do not remember, or have never seen the original, Jasper and Horace are Cruella’s henchmen who kidnap the dogs in the original tape. Anita, for her part, is Cruella’s friend from youth and the owner of the Dalmatians along with her husband Roger.

That portal asked them, of course, if they were interested in returning for a sequel or remake of 101 Dalmatians. The director said that his intention was to leave everything prepared, narratively speaking, for a sequel:

I was hoping to get everything ready so that we could have that conversation [sobre una posible secuela].

Hauser said he’s up for a sequel and asked Fry if he would be too. The actor was somewhat elusive:

I do not know. You think the way is being prepared for 101 Dalmatians, right? I think it could be, but I personally think that maybe everything is being ready for another film about Cruella. But yeah, I don’t know. Let’s see what happens in the future, right? We could all be dead tomorrow.

Hauser said exactly how he would like the story to continue:

I hope it’s Cruella, Cruella 2, even more Cruella, and then 101 Dalmatians as the third in a trilogy.

That would make sense.

Howell-Baptiste said he would love to come out in a sequel because the movie is great:

I would love to come back. For me, it was about working on a great movie with incredible costumes, amazing set design, and great actors. And that’s all you could hope for. In that sense I won. Who wouldn’t want to come back for more of that?

One element that suggests that the remake of the original is going to be made is that Roger is featured in the film, who is played by Kayvan Novak, but never meets Anita. The actress talked about how cool this is and the fact that she did not meet the actor. In his opinion that opens the possibility of a second part:

I never met the man. I never saw him on set. I didn’t see Roger, not in passing. I DON’T think we have worked one day together. So that’s true to the story. Anita has not met Roger and Kirby has not met Kayvan. It’s perfect because I’ve always thought that it’s as if we don’t know where the story is going to go from here. If it continues, they have left them open so it is a question of if and when they meet. We have no idea how it will happen. So I like it.

