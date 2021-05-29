Cruella and three big bets on this film

Cruella exceeded many of the expectations around her and despite having things to improve, 3 possibilities are budgeted for the film’s legacy.

Cruella launched this May 28 in Disney + through the Premier Access and you can already have a very clear notion of what this premiere will represent in the cinema. The film managed to leave behind the ballast of bad spin-offs based on villains that the company had launched.

Despite having many things to improve, there are more highlights that the film had starring the impeccable Emma Stone. The actress had to perform two roles this time. Two? Yes that’s how it is. She gave life to Stella, a young aspiring designer who suffered the loss of her mother, and also Cruella. The latter is the living representation of revenge, freedom and power that emanate from the former, becoming another person.

The immaculate part

For this reason, without a doubt, the first applause goes to the 32-year-old artist. who was more than versatile and not only managed to fool ‘The Baroness’ (Emma thompson) but to ourselves, who as viewers did not know whether to feel sorry or scared by the pain and unhingedness of the character, respectively.

For his part, Thompson, giving life to the villain of the production, was also a great light. The experienced interpreter managed to cause the feeling of shared hatred and resentment not only for De Vil, but for everyone who saw the feature film.

First bet: Both will be on more than one nomination list in the upcoming awards season.

So, another of the great highlights of the project was the wardrobe. And of course! If it was a film about the most revolutionary designer, then that revolution had to be well captured, right?

So it was. For this, Disney commissioned the costume design to Jenny beavan, who took the Oscar for his work in Mad max.

Second bet: Cruella will be nominated for Best Costume at all the elite film awards, obviously including the Academy Awards.

Finally, the third and last great success of the montage was the soundtrack. The story comes in the early 70’s in London, at the height of the strong rock boom. The songs, including Sympathy for the devil of the Rolling Stones, adorned the plot in a vivid and peculiar way. There goes another sure nomination for the Oscars and other important awards of the seventh art = third bet.

Small Dalmatian spots

However, the script could be better developed, the motivation of Horatio Y Gaspar Supporting his stepsister at the end of the story could have been something better, the characters had a lot of potential to be either two crazy psychopaths or two first-rate pawns, but it seems that the director (Craig gillespie) never had the courage to put them on one of the two points.

Likewise, the plot vacuum around the character of Mark Strong, JohnIt seemed that it was an easy way out to finish the story quickly, as if there were parts of the script that had to be removed due to lack of time. Or at least that would be better than believing that nothing better was prepared.

However, Cruella was entertaining, accomplished her mission without question, and does not deserve a low ranking. This title can now be enjoyed at Disney + with Premier Access.

A review had been made before about Cruella before at this link.