Cruella and Implacable Justice remain at the top of the Mexican box office – Tomatazos

One of the most important proposals for this year by Disney was Cruella – 93%, without forgetting the long-awaited Black Widow, although the answer remains to be seen in its premiere. The film starring Emma Stone had its simultaneous release in theaters and Disney Plus Premiere Access, and from its first day of screening to today the response has been far better than most thought.

In fact, the mouse company has not had the best response when it comes to releasing live-action versions of its own classics, proof of this was the result of Maleficent – 50%, Dumbo – 47% and The Lion King – 40 %, which had the worst reviews, while The Jungle Book – 95% and Aladdin – 70% had a better result. One of the great unknowns with Cruella it was if they would make the same mistake again in the film starring Angelina Jolie, where the protagonist was given a touch of kindness.

What has been essential in the Disney villains is their evil personalities, their insanity and even how sarcastic they can be, and when they lose any of these elements, the public is recent. In the case of the 101 Dalmatians villain – 98%, both the public and the critics did not have high expectations for the previous results, however, when the film was released, the majority had positive reactions regarding the development of the character and its history originally.

The response to the film directed by Craig Gillespie in Mexico has been such that since its premiere in theaters on May 27 until Sunday 30, it has positioned itself in the first place of the national box office with revenues of $ 51.1 million, surpassing by Relentless Justice’s grossing a lot – 78% on its opening weekend that raised just $ 9.2 million. The starring tape Emma Stone and produced by Glenn Close, who immortalized Cruella de Vil in 1996, it attracted 701.2 thousand attendees to the rooms, this without counting the people who have seen it on the platform.

On the other hand, according to Canacine’s official count that spans May 27-30, Jason Statham’s tape, which was in first place last week, now moves to number two, generating just $ 6 million this end of the year. week and a total of $ 19.2 million in its accumulated collection, with 81.9 thousand attendees and 277.9 thousand in total. In third place is Pray for us – 30%, and its position is no less impressive since it has been on the bill for six weeks.

The horror film starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan raised $ 4.7 million and $ 118.2 million in the last four days with 76.6 thousand attendees, which is still a pretty good number for the time it has been showing, and 1.9 million in total. Peter Rabbit 2: Rabbit on the Run – 69%, meanwhile, has fallen to fourth place after two weeks of staying at number two at the box office, now with $ 4.4 million raised and $ 25.5 million in total.

Cruella it had a pretty big gross in its opening weekend, and the response has been such that it wouldn’t be strange to see it in the top four for the next few weeks. The film also has actors of the stature of Emma Thompson, of which her character has also been acclaimed by experts, especially for the quality of her interpretation. It is still pending to know if this film could have a sequel.

