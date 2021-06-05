Cruella 2 is already in development

After a week of being released in theaters and Disney Plus, Cruella – 93% is already a box office success and has received generally positive reviews. The Disney villain’s origin story has also convinced executives that a sequel is worth having, and today, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the sequel is in development.

Director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara will return in Cruella 2as well as Emma Stone in the title role. Cruella de Vil is the villain of 101 Dalmatians, an animated classic that had a live-action remake in the 90s, where Glenn Close played Cruella. Although the bar was very high, critics say that Stone made the character his own and managed to give a very original version. A Disney representative gave the following statement in this regard:

We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, along with her strong performance at Disney + Premier Access.

till the date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% viewership score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A across all CinemaScore demographics on opening weekend, putting it in the top ranks. most popular of our live-action remakes. We look forward to the long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic movie.

Last year Disney also released Mulan – 83%, which was a great success on Disney Plus with premium access, but did not get a very good reception from the public and critics.

In previous years, Disney had managed to keep fans captive due to the fidelity of its live-action remakes, such as Beauty and the Beast – 71%, Aladdin – 70% and The Lion King – 40%, but the critics did not he had been very enthusiastic about it. With a more original film like Cruella – 93%, Disney takes a step forward in this way of rescuing its classics from oblivion.

Stone and Emma Thompson, protagonist and antagonist of Cruella respectively, they are two of the elements most appreciated by critics. Both actresses were Oscar winners and have great roles in their filmographies.

Cruella – 93% takes us to the 1970s, in which a young Cruella de Vil begins her career in the world of fame, with every intention of being the best and rising to the top. From the first trailer of the film, the comparisons with Joker appeared – 91% and with the character of Harley Quinn, but after the premiere it has become clear that he also owes a lot to The Devil Wears Fashion – 75%.