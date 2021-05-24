Cruel trolling of ‘La Resistencia’ to Iago Aspas after staying out of the European Championship

This Monday Luis Enrique has given the list of 24 summoned for Euro 2021, which will start on June 11.

The most commented absence is being that of Sergio Ramos, although there are also other prominent names that can start your vacation right away.

It is the case of Iago Aspas, whose 14 goals and 13 assists this season have not served to be one of the chosen, something that they have taken advantage of in ‘La Resistencia’ to troll him a lot.

The community manager of the space presented by David Broncano he worked hard with the Celta striker, who came to the program a few months ago.

First with the utensils from Luis Enrique to that of Moaña.

After remembering the moment of his interview in the program in which he said that he had to leave quickly so as not to miss the plane back.

And finally when he opened the famous box that they offered to the guests during the past season.

Iago

Blades made a promise to David

Broncano that the Galician fulfilled in the match against Betis.

After scoring the goal of the penalty tie, Iago Aspas pretended to drop bales of drugs into the sea from a boat, just as he said he would do on the show after Broncano I proposed several celebrations to carry out.

After seeing the gesture of Blades, from the Twitter account of ‘The

Endurance‘They did not take long to share their joy because the scorer of the Celtic keep the promise he made.

“No to drugs! Huge Iago Aspas!” They wrote from ‘The resistance‘, attaching the video of the celebration.