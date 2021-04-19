Cruel Summer Stars Detail Their Transformation Into ’90s Kids

“Transforming from ’93 to ’94 to ’95 Jeanette, she goes through so many drastic transformations in those years which is something I think we can all relate to,” she explained. “Coming from being, you know, a kid to a teen to an adult, which [are] the most developmental years in someone’s life potentially, and watching her transform and growing with her and learning about her and seeing how much can happen in a year was honestly amazing. “

That being said, Jeannette and Kate go through the wringer in the thriller series, contrary to Olivia and Chiara’s amazing on-set experience. In the first episode, it’s revealed Kate has disappeared, and everyone suspects that Jeannette was somehow involved.

To see how Cruel Summer, which was executive produced by Jessica Biel, plays out, tune in to Freeform on Tuesday, April 20, at 9 pm