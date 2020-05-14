Cruel grandmother: Esmeralda Lira, 53, tied and locked her 6-year-old grandson in a dark shed behind his house because the boy was hungry and stole food from him when he was neglected. An alarmed neighbor, seeing what his grandmother was doing to his grandson, called the authorities and told of the situation of the three children his mother left with the woman while she went to work. José Balderas, 64, is Lira’s boyfriend and was also arrested because he did nothing to stop the abuse that the grandmother was committing with one of her grandchildren. The boys are already in custody of the authorities.

Cruel Hispanic grandmother with grandson in Texas. Hispanic grandmother Esmeralda Lira was detained because she tied and locked her 6-year-old grandson inside a shed.

Lira, 53, is the maternal grandmother of the 6-year-old boy and decided to tie him up and lock him up when he was in his care while the boy’s mother worked.

The boy is one of the three children of a daughter of Lira and who was not at home when the events happened in Dallas, Texas.

The mother of the little ones could not take care of their children since they do not have classes due to the coronavirus pandemic as detailed in the grandmother’s arrest warrant, and the mother did not want to leave them all alone in her apartment while she went out to work. The mother’s work is not detailed.

José Balderas, 64, is the boyfriend of the woman and was also detained by the Dallas Police Department (DPD) because he did nothing to avoid punishment against the 6-year-old boy and that it lasted for at least two weeks.

Grandma Lira admitted to the authorities that she made that severe decision because the boy had started stealing food from her for two weeks because she told him that she was hungry.

On Sunday, May 11, 2020, as detailed in the case documents consulted by Hispanic World In Texas, a Hispanic man called the DPD emergency number at 11:00 p.m. to report that his Hispanic neighbor was locking a boy tied up in a shed that the woman had in the backyard of her home.

A couple of Hispanic DPD agents showed up at the house of the man who made the report and detailed how he had noticed that for several days his neighbor Esmeralda had tied a small boy on his back, leaving him locked up for hours inside from a shed.

The name of the neighbor who made the report will not be disclosed to avoid retaliation against him.

Given the severity of the accusation, DPD agents requested the urgent presence at the scene of social workers from the Department of Child Protection (CPS) who arrived at the scene.

Agents, supervised by CPS workers, entered grandmother Esmeralda Lira’s 1100 Coston Drive home in the southern Dallas metropolitan area, under the right of Texas authorities to search a home. when you are in the presence of a crime in flagrante delicto.