Photo: EFE /

NEW YORK, USA.- The price of oil suffered significant falls this Monday, especially that of Texas, amid problems in storing the crude that is produced in a market completely “flooded” with supply and in which demand is on the rise. soils as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced to paralyze economic activity in much of the world.

The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) plummeted 24.56%, after the rebound it had experienced in the previous days, and closed at $ 12.78 a barrel, while Brent for delivery in June fell more slightly , 6.76%, up to $ 19.99.

Prices of black gold in the United States have suffered a drop of more than 70% since the beginning of the year and is far from the 60 dollars that it marked in early January, when the economic impact of the coronavirus had not yet devastated the demand for the closure of factories and the drop in displacement, first in China, the world’s largest oil consumer, and then in the rest of the countries affected by the pandemic.

Following the collapse of demand, which fell from 100 million barrels per day (bpd) to between 65 and 70, the collection capacity began to be insufficient and traders turned to oil tankers in the middle of the ocean to store crude oil in the hope to operate with better prices in the future, a phenomenon that is known as the “contango market” and that occurs when investors intend to retain oil to sell it more expensive in future contracts.

However, the long-awaited recovery in prices does not arrive and the space to continue storing barrels is becoming increasingly scarce, despite even the historical cut agreed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners at the last meeting. , held by videoconference, and in which Saudi Arabia and Russia, which in the previous month had staged an unprecedented price war, agreed to an adjustment of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) that was called to balance the market energetic.

But the agreement, which fell far short of the most ambitious expectations, came too late and surrendered its success to the will to cut back on non-OPEC countries, many of which did not detail what their contribution would be, which generated more restlessness and restlessness in a market that was already being hit hard by the economic slowdown and COVID-19.

CHINA AND SMALL ECONOMIC OPENINGS, UNIQUE HOPES

“Prices cannot do anything but fall if producers have no place to store their crude,” Rystad Energy chief market analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note.

Tonhaugen said that the storage variable is becoming a “negative force” in the price equation and ventured that despite many variables such as cuts or geopolitical tensions, oil prices would not stabilize until demand begins. to recover.

While the markets rule out that the cuts make the difference and restore normality to the barrel, practically all hopes for the recovery of demand are placed on the improvement in China and on the progressive reopens of the countries most affected by the coronavirus crisis, they will not be immediate.

CLOSURE OF WELLS AND BANKRUPTCY

With prices plummeting again and far from the magic $ 20 figure – experts estimate $ 18-20 to be the minimum price to cover production costs – well closures in the United States have skyrocketed in In recent months, several companies in the sector, such as the Whitening oil company or the Diamond Offshore Drilling offshore drilling company, have filed for bankruptcy, and analysts are still waiting for many more if prices continue on this path.

It is estimated that prior to the coronavirus crisis, oil companies managed around 650 platforms in the United States. The latest figures, according to local analysts, reveal that this figure has decreased more than 40% and there are only about 378 left.

For Trafigura Group co-director of trade, Ben Luckock, what happened last Monday, with negative oil prices, “is the blow to the face that the market needed to realize that production needs to decrease.”

Luckock believes that production in Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota and other states will now drop much faster than expected as companies react to negative prices.

CREATIVITY TO STORE

Last week several experts warned that the market situation was forcing producers to engineer new storage systems to face the reality of the market. “We could see unexpected storage methods coming into play if crude cannot be stored in the traditional pipeline system,” analyst Richard Fullarton told the Wall Street Journal, adding that crude may have to be stored “in similar facilities. to ponds on land ».

Every week 50 million barrels of crude oil are stored, enough to meet the demand of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom together, a rate that will collapse the storage systems worldwide, at the latest, in June.

Currently, what is not being stored on land is also being stored in tankers or by ship. In fact, last Friday the United States Coast Guard pointed out that there were so many tankers anchored off California that they were forced to keep abreast of an unprecedented situation. EFE