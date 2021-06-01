Crude Spread Reveals Most Optimistic Perception in Years: Chart

EFE videos

The United Kingdom does not register deaths from covid for the first time since March 2020

London, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The United Kingdom has not registered any death from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, although it reported another 3,165 infections, according to released data. this Tuesday by the British Ministry of Health. Despite the fact that no deaths were reported from the disease in people who had undergone a laboratory test, the updated number of positives is higher than that registered just a week ago, of 2,493, although it is lower than that reported yesterday, of 3,383 . This information is known at a time of particular concern in this country due to the increase detected in cases known as the Indian variant, which have motivated calls to the Government of the scientific community to delay the scheduled date, June 21, to proceed with the lifting of all restrictions. Specifically, the microbiologist Ravi Gupta, one of the Executive’s advisers, warned yesterday that this country is “on the brink” of a third wave of infections driven precisely by the aforementioned Indian variant and recommended “postponing” the total lifting of the confinement . Speaking to Radio 4 of the BBC network, Gupta warned that, although the total number of new infections is relatively low, due in part to the vaccination program, positive cases are growing “exponentially” and “at least three quarters of them are of the new variant “. In this country, more than 39 million people have already received the first of the two doses of the vaccine -74.8% of the population- and more than 25 million the two doses -48.5% of the population- . (c) EFE Agency