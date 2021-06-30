Crude rises; OPEC + delays round of ministerial talks

(Bloomberg) – Crude closed higher with OPEC + ministers divided ahead of a critical meeting later this week on production policy.

Futures in New York made a small advance after switching between profit and loss on Tuesday. While some OPEC + members, such as Russia, have considered backing an increase in production, Saudi Arabia has acted cautiously in the face of rising demand and the global spread of the delta variant. The alliance delayed the first round of ministerial talks by one day to give countries more time to resolve their differences.

Meanwhile, futures held on to win in the secondary market after it was said that the American Petroleum Institute (API) would report that US crude supplies fell 8.15 million barrels last month. last week. That would be the biggest drop in stocks since January if confirmed by US government data on Wednesday.

“We will see that operations continue choppy until Thursday, when the actual meeting is held and we get the official decision,” he said. Rebecca Babin Senior Energy Operator at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Oil prices have risen around 50% this year due to the reopening of key economies like the US, UK and China, spurred by massive vaccination campaigns. But the recent spread of the delta variant threatens to slow the ongoing global demand recovery.

