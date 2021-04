April 7, 2021

Commercial crude oil reserves in the United States fell for the second week in a row while gasoline grew strongly.

Contrary to what the market expected.

According to the weekly report by the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) released Wednesday, commercial oil reserves fell 3.3 million barrels (mb) to 498.3 mb as of April 2. Meanwhile, gasoline reserves rose 4mb, when analysts expected a decline.

With information from AFP

