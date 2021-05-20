Crude remains stable, approaching a three-week low

(Bloomberg) – Crude held steady near a three-week low in early Asia trading after a broader market slide, as investors weighed the possibility of a surge in Iranian supply just as the OPEC + returns more barrels to the market.

Futures in New York were trading close to $ 63 a barrel after falling 3.3% on Wednesday on inflation fears that rocked markets. A senior European Union official said the United States and Iran are close to reviving a nuclear deal, which would increase the flow of crude from the OPEC producer. That is reflected in the fast-track term for benchmark Brent oil, with its backwardation structure tightening further in an indication that market tension may be easing.

Oil remains about 30% up this year as the COVID-19 recovery accelerates in the United States, China and some parts of Europe. However, the outbreak in Asia is a constant reminder that the rebound is expected to be uneven. The second wave in India has cut gasoline and diesel sales by as much as 20% for major refiner Indian Oil Corp., prompting cuts in processing fees.

Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of coordinating diplomacy in Vienna for the nuclear talks, said he expects all parties to return to the 2015 agreement before Iran’s presidential elections on June 18. Iran has already been recovering production, saying it will soon export oil from a new port, allowing the country to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

