The oil countries, which meet on Thursday by videoconference with the aim of stabilizing the market, plan to reduce production by between 10 and 15 million barrels per day, according to the Kuwaiti Minister of Petroleum, Jaled al Fadhel.

The objective of this huge reduction is “to restore the balance of the market and prevent further falls in prices,” said the minister, quoted by Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper.

“After the talks held in recent weeks, I confirm that the intention is to reach an agreement to significantly reduce production, with a cut that can go as high as 10 or 15 million barrels a day,” said Fadhel.

In recent days, the barrel of oil reached the lowest price in two decades due to the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the sharp drop in demand due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, and Russia and other major producers meet via video conference with the intention of reducing production and getting prices up.

According to Fadhel, it is also negotiated with other oil countries such as the United States, Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Colombia and Norway.

“We also discussed how to distribute production reduction quotas among countries,” said the minister.

On Friday, the G20 energy ministers will also meet by video conference to discuss the steps to be taken to inject stability into the market.