Crude oil rises due to lower inventories in the US; OPEC warns of excess supply in 2022

LONDON, Jun 30 (.) – Crude prices rose on Wednesday, heading for monthly and quarterly gains, after industry data suggested that US oil inventories are shrinking, while an OPEC report pointed to a market with less supply this year but with a possible excess the next.

* At 1254 GMT, the August Brent crude contract, which expires on Wednesday, was up 76 cents, or 0.96%, at $ 75.48 a barrel, and the September contract was up 99 cents, to 75, $ 27. The West Texas Intermediate in the United States (WTI) advanced 1 dollar, or 1.37%, to 73.97 dollars a barrel.

* Both Brent and WTI are just below highs last hit in 2018, and are on track to score their seventh monthly gain in the last eight months.

* A . poll showed that Brent will average $ 67.48 a barrel this year and WTI $ 64.54, both above May’s study.

* Oil inventories in the United States fell by 8.2 million barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) provided by two sources who asked to remain anonymous. Later in the day government data will be released.

* Hopes for a broad recovery were boosted by Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who said Tuesday that demand is expected to rise by 6 million barrels per day (bpd ) in 2021.

* Goldman Sachs expects demand to rise by 2.2 million bpd by the end of 2021, leaving a supply shortage of 5 million bpd.

* However, an internal OPEC report accessed by . highlights that the oil market could return to excess production if the group ends its pumping cuts in April 2022.

