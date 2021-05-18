Crude oil remains stable as demand outlook improves

(Bloomberg) – Crude held its gains near a two-year high, generating optimism about the outlook for demand in key regions like the United States, even as the coronavirus has struck again in parts of Asia.

Futures in New York were trading close to $ 66 a barrel after rising nearly 4% in the previous two sessions. Passenger numbers at U.S. airports jumped to its highest level since the pandemic began, a sign of the resurgence in domestic travel that is driving fuel consumption. The rally in the United States along with China and parts of Europe is offsetting concerns about a reduction in consumption in India.

Oil is up more than 35% this year amid optimism, demand for fuel will rise as the vaccination campaign picks up speed in major economies and mobility increases. The devastating resurgence of the virus in India and new outbreaks in regions that had largely contained it, such as Taiwan, is nonetheless a reminder that the recovery will be uneven.

Original Note: Oil Steady Near Two-Year High on Improving US Demand Outlook

