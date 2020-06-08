According to . published this Saturday by OPEC, Russia and its allies have reached an agreement to extend the record cut on production until July, thus prolonging the agreement that has helped double prices in the last two months after withdrawing 10% of production from the market. For this reason, a significant rise in prices is expected at the opening on Monday.

July WTI Crude Oil settled at $ 39.55, rising $ 4.06 or + 11.44% and the August Brent crude oil ended at $ 42.30, rising $ 4.46 or + 10.54%. “data-reactid =” 20 “> Last week, July WTI crude oil settled at $ 39.55, rising $ 4.06 or + 11.44% and August Brent crude oil ended at $ 42.30, up $ 4.46 or + 10.54%.

In addition to extending cuts in production, OPEC + has also demanded that there be stricter compliance with the agreements by countries such as Nigeria and Iraq, which produced more than they had agreed in the months of May and June. These countries have agreed to compensate the group with additional cuts during the months of July to September.

Initially, OPEC + had reached an agreement in April to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during the months of May and June with the aim of boosting prices that had plummeted due to the crisis. of the coronavirus. Those cuts were slated to decline between July and December to 7.7 million bpd.

Reactions Support Price Increase

In a video conference of OPEC ministers + Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the following, “Demand is coming back thanks to the revival of the economies that consume more oil, but the problems are not over yet and we are going to have to continue facing challenges from now on. ”

Rystad Energy’s Bjornar Tonhaugen said, “Prices are expected to remain solid Monday, above the $ 40 level.”

Minister of Energy: Russia Will Cut its Oil Production in 2020 to 510-520 Million Tons

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Russia will cut production to 510-520 million tonnes, having produced 561 million tonnes in 2019.

In brief remarks after the OPEC meeting, Minister Novak said that Russia and other countries had agreed to extend record production cuts until the end of July and that the United States had cut its oil production by 1.9 million barrels per day.

Novak told reporters in Moscow that Russia was to strictly adhere to the agreement this month.

Gasoline Reserves Increase as US Oil Producers Cancel Well Extraction Due to Cristobal’s Presence

Tropical storm Cristobal entered the Gulf of Mexico from the US on Friday, forcing companies in the energy sector to evacuate personnel from 10% of the production platforms and to cancel the activity in almost 30% of the production in high sea, which caused gasoline prices to rise.

65 offshore installations and removed seven drilling facilities from the storm’s path. “data-reactid =” 32 “> According to the offshore management regulatory entity, the Office of Safety and Environmental Control (BSEE), On Friday operators evacuated 65 offshore facilities and removed seven drilling facilities from the storm’s path.

The cancellation of operations in the oil wells meant a reduction in production of 544,814 barrels of oil per day and 601 million cubic feet of natural gas, the BSEE said.

The spot price for gasoline on the Gulf Coast rose half a cent on Friday as buyers bought contracts in case the storm caused a disruption to market operations, traders said.

Weekly Prediction

US WTI and Brent crude oil are expected to rise sharply earlier in the week because of the agreement OPEC + has reached to extend the cut in production, however at some point traders are going to have to start. look for signs that demand is increasing. It is easy to calculate the effect of cuts on production on prices, but under current conditions there is still great uncertainty in estimating demand levels.

Tropical storm Cristobal is already driving gasoline prices up and could send them even higher. In the end, everything will depend on the region of the US you arrive at and the damage it causes to the production facilities, if any. This in turn will determine the duration of interruptions that may occur.

Predictions say Cristobal will arrive in central Louisiana on Sunday after passing through the high seas areas of the US where oil is produced. About 15% of total US crude production is produced in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico in the United States.

gasoline and alarmingly high distillate products. Suspending the activity of the facilities that produce gasoline and distillates could help reduce the excess accumulated reserves, but that fact will not be reflected in the government report for more than a week. Despite this, speculators may begin to incorporate this fact into prices as early as Monday. “Data-reactid =” 43 “> It is worth remembering that last week the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of The US reported alarmingly high increases in gasoline and distillate stockpiles, stopping the activity of gasoline and distillate-producing facilities could help reduce excess reserves, but that fact will not be reflected in the government report for more. Despite this, speculators may begin to incorporate this fact into prices as early as Monday.

