Crude falls for third week despite latest rally: Chart

George Floyd, neither the first nor the last black to die at the hands of the Police

Minneapolis / Los Angeles (USA), March 26 (EFE) .- George Floyd was not the first or the last black man to be killed by the police in the United States, a country with a tragic list of African Americans who have suffered racist attacks, from Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991 to Trayvon Martin in Florida a decade ago, among others. “This was not the only case: there are thousands of George Floyd. His case brought a lot of exposure worldwide, but my father was before Floyd, in 2012. There are thousands, and it hurts,” Tushana Howard explained in an interview with Efe, visibly affected and with watery eyes. His father, Vachel Howard, was “killed” in 2012 by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), in his own words and those of his attorney, after the African-American was pulled over for driving on the road. drunk when he was 56 years old. His last moments in life were also recorded, as in the case of Floyd, and in those images inside the Los Angeles police station it is seen how six police officers pounced on him and pressed his neck until he died asphyxiated. These similarities with the George Floyd case make Tushana pay special attention to the beginning of the oral arguments in the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, which begin next Monday, March 29, in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA). LOW REPERCUSSION FOR THE POLICE One of the main demands of African-American families who have been victims of police brutality in the US is the “lack of accountability” for the agents involved in these actions. For example, the police officer who strangled Howard in 2012 was suspended from employment and pay for eleven days, and then returned to his post. “Eleven days of suspension are not going to bring my father back. The agent can go home with his family every day, my father no longer (…) The pain never goes away,” Tushana insisted. In this regard, James DeSimone, the lawyer accompanying Vachel Howard’s family in their legal battle against the LAPD, stressed the need for “more consistent consequences for agents who violate the law.” That is why DeSimone said he was “hopeful” that a possible guilty verdict in the George Floyd case will open a turnaround in such cases of disproportionate violence against racial minorities in the United States. TRAYVON MARTIN, RODNEY KING … The same year that Howard was killed by the Los Angeles Police, another unarmed African American, Trayvon Martin, was shot dead by a white vigilante in a Sanford neighborhood, Florida, USA. ). The death of the teenager, who was then 17 years old, and the subsequent acquittal of his attacker, George Zimmerman, reignited the national debate on race relations in the United States and the use of firearms. The reality is that the discussion is repeated in the North American country every time a black person dies or is the victim of abuse by the security forces, as was the case in the beating that Rodney King received 30 years ago. That episode went around the world after being filmed by a hobbyist who happened to have his camcorder at the time, recording all the blows King received while he was completely stretched out on the ground, offering no resistance. Three decades later, part of the Police follows a “pattern” in their way of “approaching African Americans,” a group that has been “criminalized” since the founding of the country, “Baba” Akili, one of the leaders, told Efe. of the organization Black Lives Matter (“Black Lives Matter”) in Los Angeles. “I felt outrage, disgust and anger. Like the outrage, disgust and anger that I felt with the murder of George Floyd,” Akili said, comparing the current situation with the history that repeats itself every time an unarmed black is ” attacked or killed “by the police. (c) EFE Agency