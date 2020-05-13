Tuesday May 12, 2020

Cevher Toktas, a Bursa Yildirim Spor flyer, declared himself to be his son’s killer after 11 days in which the minor was listed as one of the deaths from coronavirus in the country. The player pointed out that the reason for the crime he committed against his youngest son was because “he did not want it.”

In Turkey an unfortunate history linked to football emerged. This is the confession of Cevher Toktas, who assumed responsibility for the death of his son and whose shocking story has impacted the sport worldwide.

The Bursa wheel Yildirim Spor declared to the police his crime of murder committed against his own son. What the Bursa city authorities knew is that the minor had died of respiratory problems due to the coronavirus that had been detected in his body. Even it was his own father who gave notice of the emergency on April 23.

Toktas’ son was taken to a city clinic where he was diagnosed with various symptoms of the global pandemic and died within hours. However, the story would take a completely different turn.

11 days later, Cevher Toktas turned himself in to the police and stated what had really happened in those days. The footballer admitted that he was the murderer of his son. The reason? “I didn’t want it,” Toktas said to Turkey’s uniforms.

“I put a pillow on his head and squeezed for 15 minutes non-stop. My son held on for a while, but when he stopped moving, I pulled out the pillow. Then I called the doctors so that they didn’t suspect anything, ”he related about what happened.

In a total lack of paternity, the player who militates in Turkey was justified in the null appreciation he felt for the minor. “I never loved my youngest son, from birth. I don’t know why I don’t want it. The only reason I killed him was that I didn’t want him. I have no mental problem, ”argued Toktas, who will be formalized for murder and risks life in prison for his actions.

Before confessing, the player had indicated that his son was infected by COVID-19 and that this was the reason for his respiratory problems. That was the information that the medical personnel assigned when the child entered the clinic. His death occurred two hours later and the Toktas’ murder was hidden behind official figures from the Turkish government on the pandemic.