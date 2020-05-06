Amazon Game Studios I had been working for six years Crucible, the first AAA video game from the e-commerce giant. At the beginning of this year they reaffirmed that their intention was to launch it during the first half of 2020, and today they finally set the launch date. It will be next May 20th when PC gamers will be able to download this proposal so free through Steam.

Crucible aims to become an alternative to Fortnite or Overwatch.

Yes, Crucible is a free to play title; Its business model is inspired by the great successes of the industry in recent years. We are obviously talking about Fortnite, Apex: Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and League of Legends, to name just a few. Amazon’s original plan was to launch it since last March, but the coronavirus pandemic became an obstacle. They would probably have millions of players by now if they had arrived on their starting date.

In terms of its playable mechanics, the title will be similar to Overwatch or the recent Valorant from Riot Games. That is, we are facing a third person shooter in which playing as a team will be essential. At our disposal we will have a total of 10 characters, each with different abilities that can change the course of the battle. Their maps remind us, to some extent, of the Apex: Legends style.

Crucible will also launch with 3 game modes available. The first of them, Heart of the Hives, will face 2 teams of 4 players against enemies controlled by AI. For his part, Alpha Hunters It will be the closest thing to battle royale that we all know Alpha Hunters As 8 teams of 2 users will fight each other until one survives. It was expected that Amazon would try to stalk Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty: Wallzone, although overcoming them seems quite complicated.

To finish, Harvester Command takes references from League of Legends: 2 teams of 8 people must defend certain areas of the map and collect the “essence” to level up their characters. Fortunately the study shared a trailer with gameplay to get to know each of the modalities in depth. You can see it below:

