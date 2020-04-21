“This was yesterday’s scenario; today, with these international values, everything changed ” recognizes a man close to negotiations with the Government so that finally a support price that subsidizes the production of Vaca Muerta. However, the floor to which the price of a barrel reached the world yesterday made what until yesterday was the jewel in the crown shine a little less today.

The price of US crude oil was trading this Monday afternoon at a low of USD 1.02 per barrel, the lowest price since 1983 and a 94% drop from the value with which it closed on Friday (USD 18.27). which would suggest that the cut announced by the Organization of Petroleum States (OPEC) was not significant enough to compensate for the drop in demand, as a result of the low consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic that left literally half of humanity in their homes.

But although Brent, which is the value taken in Argentina, fell just 8%, the companies and the oil provinces look back and forth between Vaca Muerta and Casa Rosada with the same frenzy with which someone would look at a tennis match.

“What the support price plans is to generate a certain expectation regarding the price that production will have as it begins to recompose domestic demand. While today there is practically no sale of crude oil in the market, because there is stock and because both YPF and Pan American Energy consume the crude they produce, ”they explained off from the producing provinces.

The governors, who are waiting for the decree as manna from heaven, point out that May “would be the worst month.” And they give their reasons: “To the extent that domestic demand is recomposed together with the relaxation of the isolation measures, from June it will recover and the Creole barrel will give predictability on the basis that it covers production costs and it allows to restart some of the activity. That is the central foundation. To the extent that the supplier can maintain, that in these values ​​there is a balanced distribution of costs among the different sectors of the chain, the support price helps to sustain the I use this standby stage and it will also boost aid to be able to resume business when demand improves. ”

The pandemic is destroying consumption and with that it is dragging the prices of futures, to the point that in some parts of the world they are paying to take oil. This would accelerate the trend to close wells, which had been evident a few weeks ago. “With no place to store and at these prices, it is preferable that you stay where you are ”, explained to Infobae an important player in the Rio Negro basin.

So much so that the union of oil tankers that operates in the area signed a 70% salary reduction in order to avoid losing jobs since, they point out, there is no activity.

The advantage that the oil provinces and companies have when discussing the Creole barrel is that one of the most insistent is Alice KirchnerSince its province, Santa Cruz, depends largely on the income left by the sector for royalties.

Perhaps that is why one of the people who will end up defining whether the local oil industry finally has a Creole barrel of USD 45 this week or should wait until the waters calm down, when asked how they think it would impact the international development of the prices, said: “For the moment, we rule out incidents.”

But anyway, and although in the private sector they are waiting, some other voices linked to the industry understand that It would be “crazy” that today the Government presented a Creole barrel. “Why would they offer something with these values? With these prices it is impossible for them to pay more than 5 dollars for something for which there is no reference price ”asked an oil company manager.