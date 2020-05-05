In partnership with W2 Racing, the organization is the first from Stock Car to recruit specialists in simulators; drivers will have financial support in the amount of annual subscriptions to the iRacing platform, registration for five events determined by the team and participation in the virtual championship of Stock Car

Photo: José Mário Dias

Photo: F1Mania

Crown Racing, the victorious Stock Car team, will carry out a selection process to recruit two representatives on the virtual tracks. In partnership with W2 Racing, the organization is the first of Stock Car to seek specialists in virtual motorsport. Two drivers will be selected on two different platforms: Motorist and iRacing.

The teams opted to open selective on two of the main platforms of virtual motorsport, to spread their institutional presence in different categories throughout the year.

For one week, a server will be opened on each platform for candidates to complete fast laps freely in training. Participation is open to any virtual driver who has their cars and tracks downloaded in their profile, without charging registration fees. The top 26 in the Automobile and the 40 fastest in the iRacing will qualify for the second phase of the tryouts.

The final phase of the tryouts will have two races on each platform, with the scoring system used in the Stock Car. The driver who wins the most points at the end of the two tests wins.

If the same driver wins on both platforms, the second best placed in iRacing will take the second spot in the team.

Crown Racing’s official drivers in virtual motorsport will use the team’s colors in their competitions throughout the 2020 season. They will have financial support in value equivalent to the maintenance of a subscription and package of cars and tracks in iRacing, registration in at least five events indicated by the team throughout the year and participation in the first virtual championship of Stock Car, with a launching date later this year.

Winners will also have access to the Crown Racing and W2 Racing structures at both Stock Car and Stock Light events, participating in meetings between drivers and engineers, access to car and box communication over the radio during training and car telemetry analysis competition.

In 2020 Crown Racing prepares the cars of the drivers Átila Abreu, Galid Osman and Júlio Campos. The biggest winner in the access category with three driver titles and four team titles, W2 Racing has in its team for 2020 the drivers Raphael Reis, Matheus Iorio, Gabriel Lusquiños and Rafael Martins

The partnership between the Crown Racing Team and W2 Racing is already happening today in real motorsport through the Crown Racing Junior. The Stock Car Light team assembled by its partners goes on for its third season. Crown Racing Junior is operated by W2 Racing, led by former driver Serafin Junior.

The selection process to integrate the team in virtual motorsport is scheduled for the months of May and June, with races in Interlagos and Road Daytona (iRacing) and Interlagos and Goiânia (Automobile). The operation of the races on both platforms is carried out by Liga Racers AV.

Schedule of the selection process:

IRacing Simulator

Opening of the tryouts with Interlagos time-outs: 05/10/2020

Closing of the selective: 05/17/2020

Classifieds Disclosure (the 40 best rated drivers): 05/18/2020

Interlagos First Stage: 19/05/2020

Opening of the Daytona Road second stage training servers: 05/24/2020

Daytona Road Second Stage: 06/02/2020

The driver who obtains the most points by adding the two stages will be the Virtual Pilot Crown Racing. Score equal to Stock Car regulations

Driving Simulator

Selective opening with Interlagos time sockets: 17/05/2020

Closing of the Selective: 05/24/2020

Disclosure of the classifieds (the 26 best ranked drivers): 05/25/2020

Interlagos first stage: 05/26/2020

Opening of the second stage Goiânia training servers: 05/31/2020

Second Stage Goiânia: 06/09/2020

The driver who obtains the most points by adding the two stages will be the Virtual Pilot Crown Racing. Score equal to the Stock Car regulations.

If the same driver wins the most points in both simulators, the second spot will be the second place in the iRacing selection process

What did they say:

“Stock Car returns in the second semester. But we live the sport 365 days a year and our work remains intense for 12 months. We had already mapped out the potential of virtual motorsport. The quarantine period put the simulators more strongly in evidence and motivated our move to invest in the segment. Crown Racing reaffirms its pioneering spirit by being the first Stock Car team to announce expansion plans for virtual motorsport. on the tracks “

Duda Pamplona, ​​Crown Shell V-Power team leader

“Our partnership with Crown Racing has been going on for a long time and has even given rise to the Crown Racing Junior team at Stock Light. The synergy works precisely because we share the permanent search for innovation. At W2 we work with young drivers and we have noticed for some time now strength of the simulators with the younger generations, virtual motorsport today is a reality in our market and we are very pleased to recruit specialists in the simulators to compete with our colors in the main events.The drivers will be very well received in our box at Stock Light. Just as they will have a lot to learn on the track with us, they will have a lot to teach us in terms of scenario simulation “

Serafin Jr, team leader W2 Racing

Text originally published at https://f1mania.lance.com.br/stock-car/crown-racing-anuncia-seletiva-para-dois-pilotos-no-automobilismo-virtual/

