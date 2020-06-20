Tens of thousands of buyers gathered in Bogotá and other cities in Colombia this Friday to take advantage of a discount day promoted by the government just as infections and deaths from the pandemic increase.

In the midst of the increasingly relaxed measures of confinement, crowds crowded stores animated by the « Day without VAT » that President Iván Duque decreed before the health emergency due to the new coronavirus exploded, which earned him harsh criticism.

In Bogotá, the Colombian capital of about eight million inhabitants and the major focus of the disease, Mayor Claudia López blamed the government for having « spoiled » the efforts of almost three months to keep the virus at bay after its detection on 6th of March.

. journalists captured large groups of people on the outskirts of warehouses with masks but without the recommended social distancing.

Videos circulated on social networks showing crowds rushing to the entrance of large commercial areas to acquire goods without 19% VAT, on the eve of the celebration of Father’s Day in Colombia.

« Increase sales and lower lives? » Lopez questioned on Twitter.

For his part, Duque complained about the « crowds », but applauded the « successful » shopping day on his usual television program.

« We all regret that situation, but let’s be clear as a country. Here we all have to get ahead in protecting health (…) and also in the » economic reactivation, « said the president.

The police said they had registered 85 « crowds » in Bogotá, Cali, Barranquilla, Medellín, Bucaramanga. It also closed three stores that exceeded 35% of the capacity and fined 954 people for non-compliance with emergency sanitary measures, such as the use of masks or social distancing.

– Health and economy –

This Friday the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the world entered a « dangerous phase » of the pandemic due to lack of confidence.

In Latin America, with Brazil and Mexico in the lead, the covid-19 is advancing at high speed.

With 50 million inhabitants, Colombia this Friday exceeded 2,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, marking a record of almost 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country is sixth in Latin America in the number of deaths from covid-19 and fifth in infections, with more than 60,000.

The Minister of Commerce, José Manuel Restrepo, highlighted the « reactivation of the productive sectors » during the « Day without VAT » that had 73,000 shops open.

« Today, traditionally, it was sold six times in the midst of this pandemic, » he estimated.

Following the concentrations, the Duque government reinforced surveillance at critical points in the country.

However criticism from different sectors rained down on him.

« In these moments of pandemic spikes, promoting a day without VAT (…) implies that people who believe that they are going to earn the discount on their lives end up losing their lives, » reproached Luis Ernesto Gómez, secretary of the government of Bogotá.

Confinement measures will rule until July 1 in Colombia, although in recent months Duque has gradually released several activities under pressure from the economic crisis that sparked the pandemic.

The government predicts in 2020 one of the « worst » economic performances in history. The Ministry of Finance estimates a decrease of 5.5%.

dl-vel-lv / mls