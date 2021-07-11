Crowds in Maracaná and fake PCR before the final

07/11/2021 at 03:08 CEST

Efe

Crowds in front of the Maracana of fans looking for the 5,400 tickets available and the discovery that many tried to enter the Rio de Janeiro stadium with falsified negative COVID tests were the prologue this Saturday of the Copa América final between Brazil and Argentina.

The decision the day before and the rush of the Rio de Janeiro Mayor’s Office to allow the public to enter the final of the Copa América – up to 10% of the Maracanã’s capacity – forced the special guests to crowd in front of the stadium ticket offices to look for your tickets.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), which extended the invitations to about 1,000 people, including sponsors, authorities and officials, authorized each of the finalist teams to distribute 2,200 tickets.

The last minute authorization of the entry of few fans to the final of a tournament that was announced without public as a measure to prevent it from facilitating the spread of COVID-19 has ended. leaving until the last day the distribution of the tickets and the verification of the required negative tests.

The lines in front of the Maracanã ticket offices began to grow in the afternoon of this Saturday, and to generate agglomerations, when Conmebol officials detected that many fans wanted to present falsified negative COVID tests, one of the requirements to receive their tickets.

Conmebol, in a statement, warned that it detected a “considerable amount of fraudulent PCR tests, from accredited persons both in the Argentinean tribune and in the Brazilian tribune“, and announced that none of those fans will be able to access the final of the Copa América.

“Conmebol ensures that the controls for entering the Copa América final will be extremely rigorous, as well as the application of health protocols and prevention measures,” he said.

According to the governing body of regional football, all attendees are required to submit a negative laboratory test to gain access to the stadium and no exceptions will be accepted.

The circulation of false COVID tests was initially discovered by the Larbolife laboratory, which alerted the Mayor’s Office and Conmebol that some people carried alleged negative tests in documents with falsified logos of that entity.

The laboratory, one of those recommended by the Argentine consulate to fans who received invitations, learned that people posing as their officials were sending messages on WhatsApp to offer cheaper tests and with faster results delivery.

Faced with such a situation, the laboratory itself offered Conmebol a validation page so that it could verify the official examinations carried out and identify the falsified ones.