Crowdfunding for the book “Twelve Asaltos”

Adrià Gil Viñuelas has a book as a project in the publishing house Libros.com.

Adrià Gil is a writer and was a boxer, he already has a published book, and is currently running a patronage campaign to be able to publish his second novel: “Twelve rounds”.

The story is about a young man named Jorge, raised in Madrid, who discovers boxing and wants to dedicate himself to it professionally, showing this sport as a tool for growth and overcoming all kinds of adversities that life puts us in our way. .

By clicking here you can see the campaign page to collaborate as a disseminator, individual or collective patron and even as a sponsor. He already has a sponsor: The 12 Onzas boxing club, where he has competed. In a few days he wants to make possible the publication of the book and is at 60% of the collection.