This Sunday several streets in Madrid have experienced a massive and intense pandemonium protesting against the Sánchez government and its government management in the current coronavirus crisis.

The success of the protest has occurred above all on Calle Núñez de Balboa in Madrid and others in the Salamanca neighborhood, where numerous residents have come out onto the balconies ‘armed’ with saucepans to demand the resignation of Pedro Sánchez and his government.

One of the Twitter messages stated: «Calle de Núñez de Balboa, this afternoon. The casserole has been rising in pitch over the days. People walk around with masks and keeping their distance, but the tone against #GovernmentDimision begins to rise. And it won’t come down.

Another went further and claimed in a thread that “The national police have blocked several streets in Madrid because there was a saucepan and people shouted ‘government resign.’ The police have cut off the way to the vehicles and have taken data from several citizens. (…) They have also taken data from someone, I do not know whether to fine him or for what purpose. It is evident that they are afraid that the protest will be generalized. I think we should start doing it everywhere (…) Let them know that they won’t stop us like this. This will also mobilize people to vote. We cannot let them continue to advance and crush our freedoms regime. ”

The national police have blocked several streets in Madrid because there was a saucepan and people were shouting "government resign." The police have blocked the way to the vehicles and have taken data from several citizens.

Police cars in one of the streets of the Salamanca neighborhood where the massive casserole was produced.

In another of the videos uploaded to Twitter, several Police cars are seen arriving at one of the streets of the Salamanca district of Madrid and parking. Quite an unusual thing, that agents come to “watch” a saucepan.

Madrid, Barrio de Salamanca. People shouting "Government resignation" accompanied by a big pan.

Another unusual event also occurred yesterday: a growing wave of citizen shouts against the Executive, in parallel to the pan, in what begins to be seen as an attempt to “win the street.”